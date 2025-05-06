Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Vitsebsk, Belarus

7 properties total found
Commercial property 449 m² in Vitsebsk, Belarus
Commercial property 449 m²
Vitsebsk, Belarus
Area 449 m²
Lot 2 (#52614) : Inappropriate mothballed cap. The structure of Inv. No. 200/U-86269, at:  …
Price on request
Commercial property 392 m² in Vitsebsk, Belarus
Commercial property 392 m²
Vitsebsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 392 m²
Floor 1/1
Sale of a building of specialized road transport.  Total area -391.8 m2 Name: car wash. Numb…
$72,000
Commercial property 288 m² in Vitsebsk, Belarus
Commercial property 288 m²
Vitsebsk, Belarus
Area 288 m²
Lot 4 (#52617) : Inappropriate mothballed cap. The structure of Inv. No. 200/U-86271, at:  …
$2,805
Commercial property 4 722 m² in Vitsebsk, Belarus
Commercial property 4 722 m²
Vitsebsk, Belarus
Area 4 722 m²
Lot 3 (#52616) : Inappropriate mothballed cap. The structure of Inv. No. 200/U-86273, at:  …
Price on request
Commercial property 132 m² in Vitsebsk, Belarus
Commercial property 132 m²
Vitsebsk, Belarus
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 2
Lot 1: Cap. The structure of Inv. No. 200/C-44687 (Avtodrod building), pl. 132 sq.m, at the…
$42,874
Commercial property 658 m² in Vitsebsk, Belarus
Commercial property 658 m²
Vitsebsk, Belarus
Area 658 m²
The complex of capital buildings ( production base ) is for sale as part of administrative, …
$330,431
Manufacture 1 296 m² in Vitsebsk, Belarus
Manufacture 1 296 m²
Vitsebsk, Belarus
Area 1 296 m²
Lot 1 (#52613) : The unfinished mothballed cap. The structure of Inv. No.   200/U-86266, at…
$13,632
