Commercial real estate in Zhodzina, Belarus

shops
3
8 properties total found
Commercial property 184 m² in Zhodzina, Belarus
Commercial property 184 m²
Zhodzina, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 184 m²
Floor -1
Commercial premises for sale in Zhodino, 184 sq.m (basement)A great opportunity to purchase …
$46,000
Shop 198 m² in Zhodzina, Belarus
Shop 198 m²
Zhodzina, Belarus
Rooms 12
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 2
A trading premises of 197 m2 in the center of the city of Zhodino on Lenin Avenue is sold. T…
$218,291
Restaurant 309 m² in Zhodzina, Belarus
Restaurant 309 m²
Zhodzina, Belarus
Area 309 m²
Floor 1/2
Commercial premises 309 m2 for catering in a shopping center! Zhodino, Kalinovskogo str., 13…
$205,000
Shop 534 m² in Zhodzina, Belarus
Shop 534 m²
Zhodzina, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 534 m²
Floor 1
Shop for sale in Zhodino, 534.4 sq.m.A great opportunity to purchase commercial real estate …
$374,000
Commercial property 309 m² in Zhodzina, Belarus
Commercial property 309 m²
Zhodzina, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 309 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale commercial premises for catering or rent in the shopping center Zhodino, Kalinovsky…
$205,000
Commercial property 387 m² in Zhodzina, Belarus
Commercial property 387 m²
Zhodzina, Belarus
Rooms 16
Area 387 m²
Floor 1/1
Purpose: specialized building for household services. Land plot: 0.1115 ha. Building area: 4…
$190,000
Shop 718 m² in Zhodzina, Belarus
Shop 718 m²
Zhodzina, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 718 m²
Floor -1
Spacious store in the center of Zhodino for sale!An ideal offer for a grocery business or a …
$420,000
Restaurant 263 m² in Zhodzina, Belarus
Restaurant 263 m²
Zhodzina, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 263 m²
Floor 1/2
Building for sale in the sleeping area in the city. Zhodino at the address: Rokossovsky str.…
$150,000
