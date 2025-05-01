Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Babruysk
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Babruysk, Belarus

11 properties total found
Commercial property 971 m² in Babruysk, Belarus
Commercial property 971 m²
Babruysk, Belarus
Rooms 50
Area 971 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-storey administrative and household building 1021 m2 total area, large fenced area 0.280…
$120,000
Leave a request
Commercial property 500 m² in Babruysk, Belarus
Commercial property 500 m²
Babruysk, Belarus
Rooms 30
Area 500 m²
Floor 2/2
A finished, well-functioning business is for sale. The complex of buildings, on 2 floors, on…
$2,16M
Leave a request
Commercial property 209 m² in Babruysk, Belarus
Commercial property 209 m²
Babruysk, Belarus
Area 209 m²
Floor 1
Shop for sale in Bobruisk on Uritsky Street, 94B with an area of 208.8 m2. Good location in …
$138,000
Leave a request
Commercial property 62 m² in Babruysk, Belarus
Commercial property 62 m²
Babruysk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/1
Garage for sale in Bobruisk. Mogilev region, Gogolya street, 44a.  - - - - - - - - - - - - -…
$12,500
Leave a request
Investment 6 000 m² in Babruysk, Belarus
Investment 6 000 m²
Babruysk, Belarus
Area 6 000 m²
A site for the construction of a shopping center in the city of Bobruisk.
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AVTAKOM
Languages
Русский
Shop 209 m² in Babruysk, Belarus
Shop 209 m²
Babruysk, Belarus
Area 209 m²
Floor 1
Shop for sale in Bobruisk on Uritsky Street, 94B with an area of 208.8 m2. Good location in …
$138,000
Leave a request
Commercial property 185 m² in Babruysk, Belarus
Commercial property 185 m²
Babruysk, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 185 m²
Floor 1/1
A multifunctional building is for sale in the central part of the city of Bobruisk, on Kuiby…
$55,000
Leave a request
Restaurant 389 m² in Babruysk, Belarus
Restaurant 389 m²
Babruysk, Belarus
Area 389 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a ready-made business - a functioning cafe. Lively place. Fully equipped, banque…
$95,000
Leave a request
Commercial property 185 m² in Babruysk, Belarus
Commercial property 185 m²
Babruysk, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 1
A multifunctional building is for sale in the central part of the city of Bobruisk, on Kuiby…
$55,000
Leave a request
Office 1 400 m² in Babruysk, Belarus
Office 1 400 m²
Babruysk, Belarus
Area 1 400 m²
Floor 1/1
Warehouse complex with an office for sale. The office is fully equipped for comfortable work…
$95,000
Leave a request
Manufacture 300 m² in Babruysk, Belarus
Manufacture 300 m²
Babruysk, Belarus
Rooms 8
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/1
Modern service station with all utilities, paved area, own boiler room, area 400m: - two pos…
$125,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go