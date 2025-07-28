Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Dziarzynski sielski Saviet
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Dziarzynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Commercial property 780 m² in Vialikija Navasiolki, Belarus
Commercial property 780 m²
Vialikija Navasiolki, Belarus
Area 780 m²
Number of floors 5
Two industrial buildings are for sale in the village of Bol'shiye Novosyolki, Zavodskaya Str…
$109,039
