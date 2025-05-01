Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Fanipal
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Fanipal, Belarus

1 property total found
Commercial property 286 m² in Fanipal, Belarus
Commercial property 286 m²
Fanipal, Belarus
Area 286 m²
Number of floors 3
In one of the " young " Belarus cities in   Fanipol Dzerzhinsky r - hereinafter Minsk region…
$130,000
