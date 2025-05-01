Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Brest, Belarus

restaurants
3
offices
17
manufacture buildings
7
warehouses
5
85 properties total found
Office 162 m² in Brest, Belarus
Office 162 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 162 m²
Floor 4
Administrative premises in the property in the center of Brest with a total area of 162.2 sq…
$195,000
Office 50 m² in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Office 50 m²
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/5
The administrative premises in the microdistrict of Kievka Brest in a total area of ​​50.2 s…
$65,000
Commercial property 58 m² in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Commercial property 58 m²
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 58 m²
Administrative internship in the property in the eastern part of the city of Brest with a to…
$80,000
Restaurant 69 m² in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Restaurant 69 m²
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/3
Cafe - a bar with equipment and furniture in ownership in the Kovalevo area of Brest with a …
$120,000
Shop 15 m² in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Shop 15 m²
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 15 m²
Floor 1/1
Trading pavilion in ownership in the East microdistrict of Brest with a total area of 15 sq.…
$6,500
Shop 148 m² in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Shop 148 m²
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 148 m²
Floor 1
The store building (name - warehouse building - store) is owned in the " Yamno - Excerpts " …
$150,000
Shop 40 m² in Brest, Belarus
Shop 40 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
Administrative - commercial premises on the property in the center of Brest with a total are…
$88,000
Shop 44 m² in Brest, Belarus
Shop 44 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 44 m²
Commercial premises in the property center of Brest with a total area of 43.6 sq.m. The insu…
$39,500
Commercial property 112 m² in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Commercial property 112 m²
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 112 m²
Floor 1
Administrative placement on the property in the Kiev region in Brest with a total area of 11…
$115,000
Commercial property 80 m² in Brest, Belarus
Commercial property 80 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/2
Administrative and utility building with a garage in the central part of Brest with a total …
$300,000
Shop 291 m² in Brest, Belarus
Shop 291 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 291 m²
Administrative and commercial premises in the central part of Brest with a total area of ​​2…
$290,000
Commercial property 173 m² in Brest, Belarus
Commercial property 173 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 173 m²
Floor 1/1
The buildings of the Self -constituency of the Plant172.6KV.m., located in the focus of 0.09…
$500,000
Shop 35 m² in Brest, Belarus
Shop 35 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/3
Commercial premises in the property center of Brest with a total area of 34.8 sq.m. The insu…
$30,000
Shop 621 m² in Brest, Belarus
Shop 621 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 621 m²
Floor 1/1
A non-residential building (purpose - a specialized retail building) owned in the Dubrovka d…
$199,000
Shop 55 m² in Brest, Belarus
Shop 55 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 55 m²
Floor 1
Commercial premises in the central part of ( r - n. MOPR ) Brest city with a total area of 5…
$105,000
Shop 22 m² in Brest, Belarus
Shop 22 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 22 m²
Floor 2
Commercial premises for sale in the center of Brest with a total area of ​​22.2 sq.m. The is…
$19,000
Shop 30 m² in Brest, Belarus
Shop 30 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 30 m²
Floor 2/1
Shopping premises in the property in the center of Brest with a total area of 29.6 sq.m. The…
$35,000
Shop 21 m² in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Shop 21 m²
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 21 m²
Floor 1/1
Commercial premises in the ownership in the eastern part (near Molodogvardeyskaya Street) of…
$32,000
Warehouse 628 m² in Brest, Belarus
Warehouse 628 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 628 m²
Industrial and warehouse building in the industrial zone of the city of Brest (Ploska distri…
$195,000
Office 28 m² in Brest, Belarus
Office 28 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 28 m²
Floor 3
Administrative premises for sale in the center of Brest with a total area of ​​28.1 sq.m. Th…
$49,900
Office 1 908 m² in Brest, Belarus
Office 1 908 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 1 908 m²
Number of floors 4
The building is multifunctional (name - the multifunctional complex) in the ownership in the…
$300,000
Manufacture 266 m² in Brest, Belarus
Manufacture 266 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 266 m²
Number of floors 2
A multifunctional building owned in the industrial zone of the city of Brest (p - n Graevka)…
$87,000
Shop 13 m² in Brest, Belarus
Shop 13 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 13 m²
Floor 2
The commercial in the center of the city of Brest with a total area of ​​12.8 sq.m. The isol…
$25,000
Shop 156 m² in Brest, Belarus
Shop 156 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 156 m²
Floor 1
Administrative and commercial premises in the central part of the city of Brest with a total…
$140,000
Shop 56 m² in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Shop 56 m²
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 56 m²
Administrative and commercial premises for sale in the Vulka microdistrict of Brest with a t…
$85,000
Shop 25 m² in Brest, Belarus
Shop 25 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 25 m²
Floor 2
Commercial premises in the property center of Brest with a total area of 24.5 sq.m. The insu…
$26,000
Commercial property 1 061 m² in Brest, Belarus
Commercial property 1 061 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 1 061 m²
The building is specialized retail in ownership in the Zadvortsy district of Brest with a to…
$500,000
Office 17 m² in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Office 17 m²
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 17 m²
Administrative premises in the property in the area of the construction market (R - N. Caree…
$9,000
Shop 28 m² in Brest, Belarus
Shop 28 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 28 m²
Floor 1/5
Commercial premises in the property in the center of Brest with a total area of 28.4 square …
$45,000
Office 853 m² in Brest, Belarus
Office 853 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 853 m²
Floor 1/1
Warehouse/Production for sale, suburb of Brest (Airport area, Brest FEZ), area 853.4 sq.m.Br…
$157,000
