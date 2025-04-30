Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Brest Region, Belarus

Baranavichy
6
Brest
85
Telminski selski Savet
3
Kobryn
5
122 properties total found
Established business 1 480 m² in Zamcuznenski selski Savet, Belarus
Established business 1 480 m²
Zamcuznenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 1 480 m²
Tourist complex " huts " Located in a unique landscape reserve " Strong " (Translated from B…
$800,000
Shop 29 m² in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Shop 29 m²
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 29 m²
Floor 1/1
Commercial premises in the ownership in the eastern part (near Molodogvardeyskaya Street) of…
$43,000
Shop 41 m² in Brest, Belarus
Shop 41 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 41 m²
Administrative and commercial property in the center of the city of Brest with a total area …
$66,500
Manufacture 1 332 m² in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 1 332 m²
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 1 332 m²
Floor 1/1
Production and warehouse base with an administrative and economic building in the ownership …
$650,000
Manufacture 293 m² in Dzivinski selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 293 m²
Dzivinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 293 m²
Production and warehouse building (purpose - a building of specialized communal services) in…
$9,500
Commercial property 1 263 m² in Kobryn, Belarus
Commercial property 1 263 m²
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 1 263 m²
Floor 1/2
Commercial property complex in the city of Kobrin, Brest region with a total area of 1263.2 …
$310,000
Shop 18 m² in Brest, Belarus
Shop 18 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 18 m²
Administrative - a commercial ownership in the center of the city of Brest with a total area…
$29,500
Commercial property 22 m² in Brest, Belarus
Commercial property 22 m²
Brest, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 22 m²
Floor 1/5
Administrative placement in the property in the region of the Rechitsa of the city of Brest …
$37,000
Office 70 m² in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Office 70 m²
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 70 m²
Floor 2/3
The administrative premises in the area of ​​Vulka of the city of Brest with a total area of…
$105,000
Office 98 m² in Baranavichy, Belarus
Office 98 m²
Baranavichy, Belarus
Area 98 m²
Property complex for sale in a busy area of Baranovichi! The complex includes: ➤ Plot of 0.8…
$106,922
Manufacture 445 m² in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 445 m²
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 445 m²
Floor 1/1
Production and warehouse building in the property in the industrial zone of the city of Bres…
$160,000
Office 50 m² in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Office 50 m²
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/5
The administrative premises in the microdistrict of Kievka Brest in a total area of ​​50.2 s…
$65,000
Office 17 m² in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Office 17 m²
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 17 m²
Administrative premises in the property in the area of the construction market (R - N. Caree…
$9,000
Commercial property 430 m² in Baranavichy, Belarus
Commercial property 430 m²
Baranavichy, Belarus
Area 430 m²
Floor 1/1
In the center of Baranovichi, a capital building is available for purchase - a non-residenti…
$55,000
Commercial property 92 m² in Brest, Belarus
Commercial property 92 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 92 m²
Administrative placement on the property in the Rechitsa area of the city of Brest with a to…
$65,000
Shop 148 m² in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Shop 148 m²
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 148 m²
Floor 1
The store building (name - warehouse building - store) is owned in the " Yamno - Excerpts " …
$150,000
Restaurant 397 m² in Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
Restaurant 397 m²
Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 397 m²
Floor 1/2
Ownership of a roadside service building in the area of ​​the village of Bolshie Kosichi, Br…
$420,000
Shop 664 m² in Kobryn, Belarus
Shop 664 m²
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 664 m²
The building is non-residential in ownership in the central part of the city of Kobrin, Bres…
$30,000
Commercial property 1 838 m² in Hidrynski selski Savet, Belarus
Commercial property 1 838 m²
Hidrynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 1 838 m²
A land plot of 5.0619 hectares with buildings located on it with a total area of ​​1838.3 sq…
$190,000
Commercial property 109 m² in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Commercial property 109 m²
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 109 m²
Floor 1/1
The administrative premises in the eastern part of the city of Brest with a total area of ​​…
$99,000
Commercial property 58 m² in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Commercial property 58 m²
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 58 m²
Administrative internship in the property in the eastern part of the city of Brest with a to…
$80,000
Shop 42 m² in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Shop 42 m²
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 42 m²
Floor 1
The commercial property in the South -West (r - n. Ivashutin St.) of the city of Brest with …
$75,000
Manufacture 832 m² in Vysokaye, Belarus
Manufacture 832 m²
Vysokaye, Belarus
Area 832 m²
Floor 1/1
Industrial - warehouse building in ownership in. High Kamenetsky district with a total area …
$170,000
Commercial property 112 m² in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Commercial property 112 m²
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 112 m²
Floor 1
Administrative placement on the property in the Kiev region in Brest with a total area of 11…
$115,000
Manufacture 557 m² in Zhabinka, Belarus
Manufacture 557 m²
Zhabinka, Belarus
Area 557 m²
Floor 1/1
Production and worshiping train of the industrial-industrial-industrial-zabanzabrosa region …
$115,000
Shop 621 m² in Brest, Belarus
Shop 621 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 621 m²
Floor 1/1
A non-residential building (purpose - a specialized retail building) owned in the Dubrovka d…
$199,000
Manufacture 247 m² in Brest, Belarus
Manufacture 247 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 247 m²
Floor 1/1
Auto service (Destination - a building specializing in the repair and maintenance of cars wi…
$370,000
Shop 15 m² in Brest, Belarus
Shop 15 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 15 m²
Commercial premises in the property in the center of Brest with a total area of 15.1 square …
$15,000
Manufacture 1 458 m² in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 1 458 m²
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 1 458 m²
Floor 1/2
The building is a multifunctional property in the eastern part of the city of Brest with a t…
$440,000
Commercial property 689 m² in Brest, Belarus
Commercial property 689 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 689 m²
Floor 1
Administrative premises for sale in the central part of Brest with a total area of ​​688.8 s…
$390,000
