Commercial real estate in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus

Zhdanovichy
Office 141 m² in Tarasava, Belarus
Office 141 m²
Tarasava, Belarus
Rooms 9
Area 141 m²
Floor 2/3
Urgent! Excellent premises for sale in a commercial building for business in Tarasovo (1 km …
$155,430
Manufacture 962 m² in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Manufacture 962 m²
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Rooms 25
Area 962 m²
Floor 1/3
Selling a building with tenants in ag. Zhdanovichi. For sale 3-storey building, fully occupi…
$695,000
Manufacture 755 m² in Ratamka, Belarus
Manufacture 755 m²
Ratamka, Belarus
Area 755 m²
Floor 1/2
A unique platform for business in Ratomka! An excellent opportunity to implement and impleme…
$400,000
Manufacture 755 m² in Ratamka, Belarus
Manufacture 755 m²
Ratamka, Belarus
Area 755 m²
Floor 1/2
A unique platform for business in Ratomka! An excellent opportunity to implement and impleme…
$400,000
Shop 204 m² in Tarasava, Belarus
Shop 204 m²
Tarasava, Belarus
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 2
all documentation on request! Agency contract number 1826 from 2023-11-17
$140,000
Hotel 3 350 m² in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Hotel 3 350 m²
Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 3 350 m²
Number of floors 4
Name of sanatorium-profilers.   The year of construction – 1982. The total area – 3…
$1,10M
Office 962 m² in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Office 962 m²
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Rooms 25
Area 962 m²
Floor 1/3
A 3-storey building is for sale, fully occupied by tenants. The building is located next to …
$695,000
Shop 10 m² in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Shop 10 m²
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 10 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale an isolated retail space in the shopping center "Crown"! ❤️ Are you looking for the…
$10,990
Manufacture 115 m² in Tarasava, Belarus
Manufacture 115 m²
Tarasava, Belarus
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale service station in Tarasovo with all necessary equipment and customer base. The pre…
$350,000
Warehouse 876 m² in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Warehouse 876 m²
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 876 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale building with storage facilities. Total area = 876.1m2. On the ground floor there a…
$700,000
Commercial property 940 m² in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Commercial property 940 m²
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 940 m²
Number of floors 4
Purpose - healthcare premises . There is a central entrance and an additional, separate …
$1,40M
Commercial property 12 m² in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Commercial property 12 m²
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 12 m²
Floor 3/4
Sold car-place in the covered Parking in the residential complex "Comfortable". The area is …
$10,900
Commercial property 740 m² in Tarasava, Belarus
Commercial property 740 m²
Tarasava, Belarus
Rooms 7
Area 740 m²
Number of floors 3
Utilities: electricity (220/380V, 5.5 kW generator), central water supply and well, local se…
$489,000
Commercial property 962 m² in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Commercial property 962 m²
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Rooms 25
Area 962 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale is a 3-storey building, fully occupied by tenants. The building is located next to …
$695,000
Office 105 m² in Tarasava, Belarus
Office 105 m²
Tarasava, Belarus
Rooms 7
Area 105 m²
Floor 3/3
URGENTLY! The entire 3rd floor is for sale, with ready-made office space in a commercial bui…
$115,280
Shop 962 m² in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Shop 962 m²
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Rooms 25
Area 962 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale is a 3-storey building, fully occupied by tenants, with a payback of 10% per annum.…
$695,000
Shop 86 m² in Tarasava, Belarus
Shop 86 m²
Tarasava, Belarus
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/1
Great offer ! Sale of finished business: retail store for sale of alcoholic beverages. Taras…
$25,000
Restaurant 962 m² in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Restaurant 962 m²
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 962 m²
Floor 1/3
We bring to your attention a separate building located at: Minsk district, Zhdanovichsky s/s…
$700,000
