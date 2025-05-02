Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Lahojsk selsaviet
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus

5 properties total found
Manufacture 285 m² in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Manufacture 285 m²
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 285 m²
Floor 1/1
A brick building of 285 sq.m. prepared for production. Six rooms and a large hall for 113 sq…
$39,999
Commercial property 1 490 m² in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Commercial property 1 490 m²
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 1 490 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale buildings of more than 1530 m2 + land plot of 2.8144 ha (ready to change the purpos…
$325,000
Office 1 381 m² in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Office 1 381 m²
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 1 381 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale unfinished mothballed building  1381 sq.m for warehouse, office or production. Plot…
Price on request
Commercial property 453 m² in Auhustova, Belarus
Commercial property 453 m²
Auhustova, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 453 m²
Floor 2/2
You will not find the best quality, they don’t build it anymore. Almost 600 K. Conditional. …
$279,900
Warehouse 1 122 m² in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Warehouse 1 122 m²
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 1 122 m²
For sale plot of 1 ha in Logoysky district (d. Svidno), 35 km from MKAD. Excellent location,…
$29,000
