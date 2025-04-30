Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk Region
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Vitsebsk Region, Belarus

Vitsebsk
8
Orsha
17
Kohanauski selski Savet
4
45 properties total found
Commercial property 380 m² in Vidzauski selski Savet, Belarus
Commercial property 380 m²
Vidzauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 1
Продам деревянное здание бывшей польской школы в Беларуси: село Л еонполь Myorsko rayona Vit…
$3,056
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
Русский
Commercial property 4 722 m² in Vitsebsk, Belarus
Commercial property 4 722 m²
Vitsebsk, Belarus
Area 4 722 m²
Lot 3 (#52616) : Inappropriate mothballed cap. The structure of Inv. No. 200/U-86273, at:  …
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 437 m² in Bałbasava, Belarus
Office 437 m²
Bałbasava, Belarus
Area 437 m²
Floor 1/1
The building of the repository is sold with a total area of ​​436.7 sq.m. located on the sit…
$26,500
Leave a request
Commercial property 16 m² in Kochanava, Belarus
Commercial property 16 m²
Kochanava, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 16 m²
Sale of 4 buildings in Tolochinsky district4 premises, area from 16.1 to 133.2 m ², plot 47 …
$8,000
Leave a request
Manufacture 937 m² in Kochanava, Belarus
Manufacture 937 m²
Kochanava, Belarus
Area 937 m²
For sale are production facilities (arch building, checkpoint building), located at the addr…
$180,000
Leave a request
Office 841 m² in Orsha, Belarus
Office 841 m²
Orsha, Belarus
Area 841 m²
Number of floors 2
Vitebsk branch of RUE « Institute for Real Estate and Evaluation » Middle -explosion open…
$21,237
Leave a request
Manufacture 6 214 m² in Lyntupy, Belarus
Manufacture 6 214 m²
Lyntupy, Belarus
Area 6 214 m²
A full list of capital buildings and equipment on sites:   www.vitebsk-region.gov.by., www.o…
$2,02M
Leave a request
Commercial property 50 m² in Alsanski selski Savet, Belarus
Commercial property 50 m²
Alsanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/2
Address: Vitebsk region, Chashnik district, village Borovoye. Number of beds: 16 beds Descri…
$59,999
Leave a request
Commercial property 1 000 m² in Dretun, Belarus
Commercial property 1 000 m²
Dretun, Belarus
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
$800,000
Leave a request
Manufacture 36 225 m² in Vyarkhoye, Belarus
Manufacture 36 225 m²
Vyarkhoye, Belarus
Area 36 225 m²
Number of floors 1
Cap. Building   Inv. No. 231/C-9985 (pigstick-feeder), at the address:   Vitebsk region, Bes…
$3,12M
Leave a request
Shop 681 m² in Dzisna, Belarus
Shop 681 m²
Dzisna, Belarus
Area 681 m²
Floor 1/1
Separately standing building, in the center, next to the long-distance bus station. Ramp. Go…
$15,500
Leave a request
Commercial property 24 m² in Orsha, Belarus
Commercial property 24 m²
Orsha, Belarus
Area 24 m²
Floor 1
Garage for sale on Sovetskaya Street, built in 1975. Excellent location, city center. Total …
$7,000
Leave a request
Commercial property 42 m² in Orsha, Belarus
Commercial property 42 m²
Orsha, Belarus
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 1
Garage for sale at the address: Orsha-Vostochnaya station. Year of construction: 1981. Good …
$2,800
Leave a request
Restaurant 138 m² in Orsha, Belarus
Restaurant 138 m²
Orsha, Belarus
Area 138 m²
Floor 1/4
A cozy and profitable cafe in the city center is for sale (Komsomolskaya St. 16). 40 seats, …
$82,482
Leave a request
Commercial property 24 m² in Orsha, Belarus
Commercial property 24 m²
Orsha, Belarus
Area 24 m²
Floor 1/1
Garage st. Belinsky Square from 24 to 25.2 m ², floor 1/1, ceiling height 3.5 m, brick, year…
$4,400
Leave a request
Commercial property 334 m² in Gomelski selski Savet, Belarus
Commercial property 334 m²
Gomelski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 25
Area 334 m²
Floor 2/2
A recreation center in a picturesque area is for sale! Ideal place for family holidays and c…
$100,000
Leave a request
Commercial property 392 m² in Vitsebsk, Belarus
Commercial property 392 m²
Vitsebsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 392 m²
Floor 1/1
Sale of a building of specialized road transport.  Total area -391.8 m2 Name: car wash. Numb…
$72,000
Leave a request
Commercial property 26 m² in Orsha, Belarus
Commercial property 26 m²
Orsha, Belarus
Area 26 m²
Floor 2/5
For sale Room, Orsha, st. Ostrovsky from 1 room, area 26.4 m ², floor 2/ 5, ceiling height 2…
$35,000
Leave a request
Manufacture 22 306 m² in Orsha, Belarus
Manufacture 22 306 m²
Orsha, Belarus
Area 22 306 m²
Vitebsk branch of RUE « Institute for Real Estate and Evaluation » Middle -explosion of t…
$542,484
Leave a request
Commercial property 138 m² in Orsha, Belarus
Commercial property 138 m²
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 138 m²
Floor 1/1
$100,000
Leave a request
Commercial property 1 580 m² in Vitsebsk, Belarus
Commercial property 1 580 m²
Vitsebsk, Belarus
Area 1 580 m²
Number of floors 2
Medical complex for sale. The complex consists of: 6 buildings with a total area of ​​1579.5…
$400,000
Leave a request
Commercial property 16 m² in Kohanauski selski Savet, Belarus
Commercial property 16 m²
Kohanauski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 16 m²
For sale a plot of 48 hectares for the construction of a shop, a petrol station, tire assemb…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property 1 841 m² in Noukinski selski Savet, Belarus
Commercial property 1 841 m²
Noukinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 1 841 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale at auction: a two-story brick complex building at the address: Vitebsk region, Vite…
$33,223
Leave a request
Commercial property 24 m² in Orsha, Belarus
Commercial property 24 m²
Orsha, Belarus
Area 24 m²
Floor 1/1
I will sell the garage 26 Sverdlova Street Total area of 23.6 sq.m., brick 1994 building, ga…
$5,500
Leave a request
Shop 379 m² in Kohanauski selski Savet, Belarus
Shop 379 m²
Kohanauski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 9
Area 379 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a commercial building on the E30 highway, with a total area of ​​379 sq.m., loca…
$5,499
Leave a request
Commercial property in Opsauski selski Savet, Belarus
Commercial property
Opsauski selski Savet, Belarus
Number of floors 2
A promising tourist complex is sold on the shores of Lake Voluso. Lake Voloso – The purest…
$1,32M
Leave a request
Manufacture 1 296 m² in Vitsebsk, Belarus
Manufacture 1 296 m²
Vitsebsk, Belarus
Area 1 296 m²
Lot 1 (#52613) : The unfinished mothballed cap. The structure of Inv. No.   200/U-86266, at…
$13,632
Leave a request
Commercial property 1 000 m² in Orsha, Belarus
Commercial property 1 000 m²
Orsha, Belarus
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 2
We bring to your attention a large -scale cultural entertainment center " Crown ". Krts " Cr…
$700,000
Leave a request
Commercial property 10 m² in Lukomlski selski Savet, Belarus
Commercial property 10 m²
Lukomlski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 10 m²
Agreement number with the agency 493 dated 2023-10-09
$350,000
Leave a request
Office 426 m² in Orsha, Belarus
Office 426 m²
Orsha, Belarus
Area 426 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale is a multifunctional, modern office (READY BUSINESS) with a total area of ​​426.2 s…
$140,000
Leave a request

Property types in Vitsebsk Region

offices
manufacture buildings
shops
Realting.com
Go