Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Paparnanski selski Savet
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus

4 properties total found
Office 1 255 m² in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Office 1 255 m²
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 1 255 m²
Floor 1/3
Exclusive property for business! A separate building near the Moscow Ring Road, office and …
$599,000
Leave a request
Commercial property 1 255 m² in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Commercial property 1 255 m²
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 1 255 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive business facility! A detached building near the Moscow Ring Road, office and ware…
$599,000
Leave a request
Warehouse 2 160 m² in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 2 160 m²
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 2 160 m²
Sale of production and warehouse base in Nelidovichi. The following facilities are located o…
$430,000
Leave a request
Commercial property 1 255 m² in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Commercial property 1 255 m²
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 1 255 m²
Floor 1/3
Exclusive property for business! A separate building near the Moscow Ring Road, office and w…
$599,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go