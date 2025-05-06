Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Belarus
  3. Zhdanovichy
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Zhdanovichy, Belarus

9 properties total found
Manufacture 962 m² in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Manufacture 962 m²
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Rooms 25
Area 962 m²
Floor 1/3
Selling a building with tenants in ag. Zhdanovichi. For sale 3-storey building, fully occupi…
$695,000
Office 962 m² in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Office 962 m²
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Rooms 25
Area 962 m²
Floor 1/3
A 3-storey building is for sale, fully occupied by tenants. The building is located next to …
$695,000
Shop 10 m² in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Shop 10 m²
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 10 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale an isolated retail space in the shopping center "Crown"! ❤️ Are you looking for the…
$10,990
Warehouse 876 m² in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Warehouse 876 m²
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 876 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale building with storage facilities. Total area = 876.1m2. On the ground floor there a…
$700,000
Commercial property 940 m² in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Commercial property 940 m²
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 940 m²
Number of floors 4
Purpose - healthcare premises . There is a central entrance and an additional, separate …
$1,40M
Commercial property 12 m² in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Commercial property 12 m²
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 12 m²
Floor 3/4
Sold car-place in the covered Parking in the residential complex "Comfortable". The area is …
$10,900
Commercial property 962 m² in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Commercial property 962 m²
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Rooms 25
Area 962 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale is a 3-storey building, fully occupied by tenants. The building is located next to …
$695,000
Shop 962 m² in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Shop 962 m²
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Rooms 25
Area 962 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale is a 3-storey building, fully occupied by tenants, with a payback of 10% per annum.…
$695,000
Restaurant 962 m² in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Restaurant 962 m²
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 962 m²
Floor 1/3
We bring to your attention a separate building located at: Minsk district, Zhdanovichsky s/s…
$700,000
