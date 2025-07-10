Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

4 properties total found
Commercial property 3 348 m² in Stankava, Belarus
Commercial property 3 348 m²
Stankava, Belarus
Area 3 348 m²
Number of floors 3
Separate building for sale on a plot of 20 acres in Stankovo 3 floors, under reconstruction.…
$305,757
Shop 46 m² in Stankava, Belarus
Shop 46 m²
Stankava, Belarus
Area 46 m²
Floor 1
For sale in the center of d. Stankovo Dzerzhinsky District ( 27 km from MKAD ) administrativ…
$9,500
Warehouse 630 m² in Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse 630 m²
Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 630 m²
Floor 1/1
Sale of warehouseAddress: Minsk region, Dzerzhinsky district, Stankovskiy s/s, Stankovo 98/1…
$89,000
Warehouse 286 m² in Stankava, Belarus
Warehouse 286 m²
Stankava, Belarus
Area 286 m²
Number of floors 1
We bring to your attention a site with capital buildings , located in the Poopoadre: Minskobl.,
$70,000
