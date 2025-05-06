Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Homyel Region, Belarus

Homyel
Commercial property 3 090 m² in Homyel, Belarus
Commercial property 3 090 m²
Homyel, Belarus
Area 3 090 m²
A mothballed capital building is for sale at the address: Gomel, Narodnogo Opolcheniya Stree…
$110,000
Restaurant 174 m² in Homyel, Belarus
Restaurant 174 m²
Homyel, Belarus
Area 174 m²
Floor 1/5
For sale is a premise on the 1st floor with an area of ​​174 m2 in Gomel, Ilyicha Street 57!…
$125,000
Office 856 m² in Rechytsa, Belarus
Office 856 m²
Rechytsa, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 856 m²
Floor 1/3
We offer to your attention a detached unfinished mothballed capital building located at the …
$295,000
Shop 1 097 m² in Zhlobin, Belarus
Shop 1 097 m²
Zhlobin, Belarus
Area 1 097 m²
Number of floors 2
The trading room is located in the center of the city of Zhlobin, at the address: mkr-n 16, …
$1,000,000
Commercial property 2 016 m² in Homyel, Belarus
Commercial property 2 016 m²
Homyel, Belarus
Area 2 016 m²
Floor 1/1
The office building is sold in Gomel on the street. Ya. Kolasa, 6a Square 2015.5 m2. A four …
$395,000
Commercial property in Homyel, Belarus
Commercial property
Homyel, Belarus
Number of floors 9
Price on request
Commercial property 275 m² in Homyel, Belarus
Commercial property 275 m²
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 275 m²
Floor 1/1
Limited Liability Company « Real Estate Agency Special Style », acting on the basis of a lic…
$85,000
Commercial property 1 605 m² in Homyel, Belarus
Commercial property 1 605 m²
Homyel, Belarus
Area 1 605 m²
Number of floors 3
Multifunctional building for sale in Gomel! - - - - - - - - Located on Fedyuninsky Street, 1…
$1,45M
Commercial property 131 m² in Homyel, Belarus
Commercial property 131 m²
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 131 m²
Floor 1
Great offer! The room is multifunctional with working tenants. Fully equipped hairdresser (4…
$175,000
Commercial property 585 m² in Dobrush, Belarus
Commercial property 585 m²
Dobrush, Belarus
Area 585 m²
Floor 2/2
Placement for any type of activity is for sale, including a multifunctional complex in the c…
$25,000
Commercial property 10 m² in Homyel, Belarus
Commercial property 10 m²
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 10 m²
Floor 1/1
The capital garage is located in the Central District   GSK 14, not far from the athletics a…
$4,200
Commercial property 70 m² in Homyel, Belarus
Commercial property 70 m²
Homyel, Belarus
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/4
Location in the city center for any type of business. Quality repairs. Summer terrace. Good …
$88,000
