Commercial real estate in Baranavichy, Belarus

Commercial property 430 m² in Baranavichy, Belarus
Commercial property 430 m²
Baranavichy, Belarus
Area 430 m²
Floor 1/1
In the center of Baranovichi, a capital building is available for purchase - a non-residenti…
$55,000
Commercial property 1 201 m² in Baranavichy, Belarus
Commercial property 1 201 m²
Baranavichy, Belarus
Area 1 201 m²
Number of floors 3
A 3-storey administrative-trading building in the city center of Baranovichi on Sovetskaya S…
$900,000
Shop 89 m² in Baranavichy, Belarus
Shop 89 m²
Baranavichy, Belarus
Area 89 m²
Property for sale on Komarova street.* Total area - 89 sq.m.* Land plot - 6 acres. * Fenced …
$35,000
Office 98 m² in Baranavichy, Belarus
Office 98 m²
Baranavichy, Belarus
Area 98 m²
Property complex for sale in a busy area of Baranovichi! The complex includes: ➤ Plot of 0.8…
$106,599
Manufacture 7 000 m² in Baranavichy, Belarus
Manufacture 7 000 m²
Baranavichy, Belarus
Area 7 000 m²
Number of floors 8
Sale of production complex (factory)Brest region, city. Baranovichi, st. Slonimskoe highway,…
$3,69M
