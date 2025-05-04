Show property on map Show properties list
Warehouse 291 m² in Zaslawye, Belarus
Warehouse 291 m²
Zaslawye, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 291 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale in perfect condition capital buildings for industrial and warehouse purposes with a…
$115,000
Manufacture 291 m² in Zaslawye, Belarus
Manufacture 291 m²
Zaslawye, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 291 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale in perfect condition capital buildings for industrial and warehouse purposes with a…
$115,000
Commercial property 900 m² in Zaslawye, Belarus
Commercial property 900 m²
Zaslawye, Belarus
Area 900 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a ready-made liquid business in industrial metalworking with equipment and machi…
$600,000
Warehouse 666 m² in Zaslawye, Belarus
Warehouse 666 m²
Zaslawye, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 666 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale are capital buildings for warehouse purposes with an area of: - 664.1 m2; - 668.8 m…
$245,000
Warehouse 2 668 m² in Zaslawye, Belarus
Warehouse 2 668 m²
Zaslawye, Belarus
Area 2 668 m²
Floor 1/1
Production and warehouse base for sale in. Zaslavl. The base is located on a land plot of 0.…
Price on request
Manufacture 900 m² in Zaslawye, Belarus
Manufacture 900 m²
Zaslawye, Belarus
Area 900 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a ready-made liquid business in industrial metalworking with equipment and machi…
$600,000
Office 900 m² in Zaslawye, Belarus
Office 900 m²
Zaslawye, Belarus
Area 900 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a ready-made liquid business in industrial metalworking with equipment and machi…
$600,000
