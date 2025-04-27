Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Hrodna, Belarus

offices
18
manufacture buildings
3
warehouses
4
shops
5
47 properties total found
Established business 1 134 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Established business 1 134 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 1 134 m²
Number of floors 2
$680,000
Established business 156 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Established business 156 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a ready-made business - premium class beauty salon "Monroe". The salon was opene…
Price on request
Commercial property 517 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Commercial property 517 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 517 m²
Floor 1/1
Auto repair shop for sale on the street. Krasnoarmeyskaya, 11 in Grodno. The purpose of the …
$130,000
Commercial property 143 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Commercial property 143 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 143 m²
Floor 2/2
The administrative premises in Grodno, in a busy place, in the central part of the city on t…
$130,000
Office 204 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Office 204 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 5
We sell the premises in the Historical Center Grodno on the street. Sverdlova, 12 in the new…
$95,000
Office 930 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Office 930 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 930 m²
Number of floors 3
Name: Administrative building. Purpose: Administrative-economic. The object is a 3-story b…
$1,85M
Office 1 352 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Office 1 352 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 1 352 m²
Number of floors 4
The building on the street. Tomina, 18 / 1 The building specializes in household services fo…
$199,000
Shop 273 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Shop 273 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 273 m²
Floor 1/1
We offer for sale a store in Grodno on Rogachevsky street, 25.The object consists of an isol…
$175,000
Office 49 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Office 49 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 4
$63,500
Office 379 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Office 379 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 379 m²
Number of floors 1
A separate administrative building with a tenant in a park zone on 83 Cosmonauts Ave. (near …
$290,000
Office 582 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Office 582 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 582 m²
Number of floors 4
The building is located in the city center, there are elevators, a bathroom. All communicati…
$8
Manufacture 193 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Manufacture 193 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 193 m²
Number of floors 5
On sale isolated premises of household services. It is located on the ground floor with two …
$190,000
Warehouse 1 486 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Warehouse 1 486 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 1 486 m²
Number of floors 1
Warehouse complex on Pobedy Street, 31 in Grodno is for sale. Total area is 1486.2 sq.m. Col…
$400,000
Office 38 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Office 38 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 38 m²
Floor 1/2
On sale administrative premises - office on the first floor of a brick house on the street S…
$62,000
Warehouse 1 353 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Warehouse 1 353 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 1 353 m²
Number of floors 2
$350,000
Office 47 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Office 47 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 47 m²
Number of floors 2
Commercial real estate is sold in Grodno on Komunalnaya St., 5 minutes to the city center by…
$25,000
Established business 91 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Established business 91 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 1
A finished business in blacksmithing is sold on the street. Suvorova, 147 In Grodno with all…
$52,500
Office 86 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Office 86 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 1
Apartment for office, trade or other commercial purpose.Address: Grodno, Kurchatova St. 22 (…
$59,000
Office 34 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Office 34 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 4
$44,500
Commercial property 80 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Commercial property 80 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 3
On sale commercial premises with designer repairs in Grodno.The total area of the room is 79…
$94,282
Office 219 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Office 219 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 3
A trading room with an area of ​​219.8 sq.m., located on the third floor of the BlackRedwhit…
$4
Warehouse 300 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Warehouse 300 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For rent a dry warehouse-freezer on the street. Victory, 31 in Grodno. The warehouse area is…
$1,200
Commercial property 308 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Commercial property 308 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 308 m²
Number of floors 3
Rent. Room with separate entrance to BC « Budenny ». Grodno Center. Ready to use. It was mor…
$8
Commercial property 533 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Commercial property 533 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 533 m²
Number of floors 1
Location: g.Grodno, st. Bridge, 39 (building of the former Moravian Palace), historical cent…
$5
Shop 149 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Shop 149 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 3
A trading room with an area of ​​149.0 sq.m., located on the third floor of the BlackredWhit…
$105,000
Commercial property 412 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Commercial property 412 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 412 m²
Number of floors 3
Price on request
Shop 1 784 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Shop 1 784 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 1 784 m²
Number of floors 2
Sale of a 2-storey building located at the address: Grodno, Pestraka Street. Name - Store, p…
$1,19M
Office 383 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Office 383 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 383 m²
Number of floors 3
We sell the second and attic floors in the Historical Center Grodno. The total area of ​​tw…
$440,000
Office 16 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Office 16 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 16 m²
Number of floors 2
Non -residential premises are sold on Gaspadarcha Street. The room is located on the 2nd fl…
$5,565
Hotel 1 563 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Hotel 1 563 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 1 563 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale hotel complex at the address Grodno, Sovetskikh Pogranichnikov Street. The unfinis…
Price on request
