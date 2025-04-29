Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Hrodna Region, Belarus

Hrodna
47
Lida
14
Vawkavysk
4
Traccakouski selski Savet
3
92 properties total found
Commercial property 4 800 m² in Parecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial property 4 800 m²
Parecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 50
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 4 800 m²
Number of floors 3
Completion of the construction of a sanatorium complex with 50 rooms (108 seats). Land plot …
$3,27M
Warehouse 41 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Warehouse 41 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Number of floors 1
We rent a room with a pit under the service station of cars in Grodno, st. Victory, 28. Area…
$6
Manufacture 171 m² in Karelichy, Belarus
Manufacture 171 m²
Karelichy, Belarus
Area 171 m²
Floor 1/1
Industrial and storage facilities for sale in the village of Korelichi, Grodno region. 3 bui…
$43,000
Office 219 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Office 219 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 3
A trading room with an area of ​​219.8 sq.m., located on the third floor of the BlackRedwhit…
$4
Commercial property 38 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Commercial property 38 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 2/3
A isolated administrative premises in a good area with developed infrastructure, with large …
$38,000
Commercial property 97 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Commercial property 97 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 3
Price on request
Commercial property 598 m² in Kapceuski selski Savet, Belarus
Commercial property 598 m²
Kapceuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 598 m²
Number of floors 1
A vacation database is offered for sale 14 km from the city of Grodno. It is located on the …
$270,000
Shop 60 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Shop 60 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 2
Rent. A commercial in a supermarket we rent a trading room with an area of ​​60 sq.m., loc…
$3
Office 8 m² in Lida, Belarus
Office 8 m²
Lida, Belarus
Area 8 m²
Floor 1/1
The building is for sale at Yaseneva Street. A great place to run your business. Currently r…
$105
Commercial property 518 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Commercial property 518 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 518 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale auto shop on the street Krasnoarmeyskaya, 11 in Grodno.The purpose of the capital s…
$130,000
Shop 172 m² in Lida, Belarus
Shop 172 m²
Lida, Belarus
Area 172 m²
Floor 1/1
The building of the existing store is for sale. On the territory of 30 acres there is a buil…
Price on request
Commercial property 331 m² in Sapotskin, Belarus
Commercial property 331 m²
Sapotskin, Belarus
Area 331 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale the former building of a water mill (in the style of half-timbered) in the town of …
$18,000
Office 219 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Office 219 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 3
A trading room with an area of ​​219.8 sq.m., located on the third floor of the BlackredWhit…
$155,000
Office 47 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Office 47 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 47 m²
Number of floors 2
Commercial real estate is sold in Grodno on Komunalnaya St., 5 minutes to the city center by…
$25,000
Commercial property 517 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Commercial property 517 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 517 m²
Floor 1/1
Auto repair shop for sale on the street. Krasnoarmeyskaya, 11 in Grodno. The purpose of the …
$130,000
Shop 1 784 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Shop 1 784 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 1 784 m²
Number of floors 2
Sale of a 2-storey building located at the address: Grodno, Pestraka Street. Name - Store, p…
$1,19M
Commercial property 770 m² in Lyubcha, Belarus
Commercial property 770 m²
Lyubcha, Belarus
Area 770 m²
Number of floors 2
Purpose - The building is administrative and economic. Year of construction 1959. Total area…
$6,990
Office 582 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Office 582 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 582 m²
Number of floors 4
The building is located in the city center, there are elevators, a bathroom. All communicati…
$8
Manufacture 193 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Manufacture 193 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 193 m²
Number of floors 5
On sale isolated premises of household services. It is located on the ground floor with two …
$190,000
Shop 150 m² in Karelichy, Belarus
Shop 150 m²
Karelichy, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/2
Sale of the building of the village of Korelichy St. Soviet House 4Navodeniya - shop buildin…
$65,000
Manufacture 1 936 m² in Minojty, Belarus
Manufacture 1 936 m²
Minojty, Belarus
Area 1 936 m²
Number of floors 1
$200,000
Shop 131 m² in Vawkavysk, Belarus
Shop 131 m²
Vawkavysk, Belarus
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 1
The building is located opposite the entrance to the central market. Nearby parking. The bui…
$49,500
Warehouse 436 m² in Slonim, Belarus
Warehouse 436 m²
Slonim, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 436 m²
Floor 1/1
The building is located in the city center, electricity is supplied, its own transformer sub…
$26,000
Commercial property 34 m² in Navahrudak, Belarus
Commercial property 34 m²
Navahrudak, Belarus
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 2
Building for sale on the street. Castle in the historical center of Novogrudok, an excellent…
$49,800
Office 379 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Office 379 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 379 m²
Number of floors 1
A separate administrative building with a tenant in a park zone on 83 Cosmonauts Ave. (near …
$290,000
Established business 91 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Established business 91 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 1
A finished business in blacksmithing is sold on the street. Suvorova, 147 In Grodno with all…
$52,500
Office 383 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Office 383 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 383 m²
Number of floors 3
We sell the second and attic floors in the Historical Center Grodno. The total area of ​​tw…
$440,000
Commercial property 150 m² in Karelichy, Belarus
Commercial property 150 m²
Karelichy, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 150 m²
Floor 2/2
Sale of the building of the village of Korelichy St. Soviet House 4Navodeniya - shop buildin…
$65,000
Shop 684 m² in Mir, Belarus
Shop 684 m²
Mir, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 684 m²
Floor 1/1
A store of 683.7 m2 in GP MIR 87 km from Minsk, Korelich district, Grodno region is sold. In…
$180,000
Commercial property 380 m² in Smarhon, Belarus
Commercial property 380 m²
Smarhon, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 380 m²
Sale of building 199.5 m2 in Smorgon, st. Balysha 8. City center. 2-storey building, plot of…
$197,000
