Warehouse 525 m² in Suharukia, Belarus
Warehouse 525 m²
Suharukia, Belarus
Area 525 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale warehouse in Sukhorukie p., Bazovskaya str., 1B-1.The warehouse is located 5 km fro…
$600,000
Manufacture 2 316 m² in Haradzishcha, Belarus
Manufacture 2 316 m²
Haradzishcha, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 2 316 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a complex of buildings for business: a service station and a multifunctional bas…
$549,000
Commercial property 13 m² in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Commercial property 13 m²
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 13 m²
A parking machine is sold located on the Klenovaya Alley Street.   In the residential comple…
$5,000
Office 249 m² in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Office 249 m²
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 249 m²
Number of floors 2
An administrative and commercial building, a warehouse and a plot of land are for sale.  Loc…
$220,000
Office 23 m² in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Office 23 m²
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 23 m²
Floor 2/6
A bright, renovated office is for sale. Convenient location, secure parking. We will help yo…
Price on request
Office 525 m² in Suharukia, Belarus
Office 525 m²
Suharukia, Belarus
Area 525 m²
Floor 1/1
A warehouse is sold in the village of Sukhoruki, st. Bazovskaya, 1B-1.   The warehouse…
$600,000
Shop 86 m² in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Shop 86 m²
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 86 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale   catering (current cafe) in the center of ag. The colodities. Located at the cross…
$69,000
Warehouse 225 m² in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 225 m²
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a unique building, ideal for a warehouse or car service, located just 3 km from …
$76,000
