  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Mahilyow
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Mahilyow, Belarus

5 properties total found
Commercial property 12 m² in Mahilyow, Belarus
Commercial property 12 m²
Mahilyow, Belarus
Area 12 m²
Floor 2/3
A proposal for active, who want to work entrepreneurs. We sell office premises (2nd floor) -…
$40,000
Commercial property 10 m² in Mahilyow, Belarus
Commercial property 10 m²
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 10 m²
Floor 14
Commercial premises for sale on the second floor of the Arbat shopping center with an alread…
$56,250
Commercial property 522 m² in Mahilyow, Belarus
Commercial property 522 m²
Mahilyow, Belarus
Area 522 m²
Number of floors 3
We bring to your attention a multifunctional separate building located at: Mogilev, ul. Gaga…
$182,700
Commercial property 2 360 m² in Mahilyow, Belarus
Commercial property 2 360 m²
Mahilyow, Belarus
Area 2 360 m²
Number of floors 3
$300,000
Commercial property 43 m² in Mahilyow, Belarus
Commercial property 43 m²
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/4
A non -residential commercial room is sold in the center of Mogilev! Address: st. Dzerzhins…
$55,000
