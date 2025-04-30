Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Minsk, Belarus

restaurants
24
offices
192
manufacture buildings
14
warehouses
24
Show more
727 properties total found
Commercial property 868 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Commercial property 868 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 868 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale is an administrative 4-storey building with an area of 868 square meters, located o…
$780,000
Leave a request
Shop 146 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 146 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 4
Are you looking for a profitable investment offer? We haveThere's a great opportunity for yo…
$340,000
Leave a request
Restaurant 133 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 133 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 9
Multifunctional premises for sale in a busy location in the center of the Uruchye microdistr…
$246,605
Leave a request
Shop 5 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 5 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 5 m²
Number of floors 6
A great location of a trading place in the Silhouette shopping center: next to the Tsum-Om, …
$9,900
Leave a request
Shop 5 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 5 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 5 m²
Floor 1/1
In the " Komarovsk market " in shopping center " Parking " selling retail space. The facade …
$20,000
Leave a request
Commercial property 81 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Commercial property 81 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 81 m²
Floor 2/25
We offer for sale commercial premises in a residential building, IFC «Minsk Mir», quarter «T…
$129,717
Leave a request
Office 596 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 596 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 596 m²
Floor 5/7
Offices for your business in a convenient locationBC IQ is a B+ class business center built …
$894,600
Leave a request
Shop 25 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 25 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 25 m²
Floor 1/19
The ideal trading room for your business in the LCD "Mayak Minsk"Excellent location - only 5…
$60,000
Leave a request
Shop 46 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 46 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 46 m²
Sale of multifunctional premises in Minsk-World! Address: Minsk, Brilevskaya str. 27 - The t…
$2,106
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Commercial property 14 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Commercial property 14 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 14 m²
A parking space is for sale in one of the most prestigious residential complexes in the capi…
$30,000
Leave a request
Restaurant 84 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 84 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 84 m²
Floor 1
Already on sale! Have time to buy profitable commercial premises in Minsk, LCD "Minsk World"…
$176,255
Leave a request
Office 123 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 123 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 8
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 4
an office with a top location-historical center of the city. in the walking distance of Ar…
$208,800
Leave a request
Office 1 855 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 1 855 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 1 855 m²
Floor 1/3
Building for sale on the street Chebotareva 2. It consists of 3 floors, a basement, there is…
$600,000
Leave a request
Office 398 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 398 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 15
Area 398 m²
Floor 4/10
For sale bright and stylish office space! Are you looking for the perfect place for your bus…
$318,400
Leave a request
Commercial property 15 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Commercial property 15 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 15 m²
Floor 3/6
For sale by car seat ❤️ We offer you an excellent solution - a large car place with an area …
$6,750
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Commercial property 16 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Commercial property 16 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 16 m²
Floor 1/2
Convenient access roads; there is protection and video surveillance; is on the ground fl…
$5,500
Leave a request
Shop 5 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 5 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 5 m²
Number of floors 6
Sale of attractive commercial premises in Minsk is a good investment!A room of 5.4 m2 in the…
$16,000
Leave a request
Commercial property 20 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Commercial property 20 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 50
Area 20 m²
A video surveillance system has been installed. The rooms are well located. Several sans., g…
$880,000
Leave a request
Commercial property 121 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Commercial property 121 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 121 m²
Floor 6/6
We offer an office on sale at Metropol! it is offered to buy an office room with an area…
$181,000
Leave a request
Restaurant 217 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 217 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 217 m²
Floor 1/3
We offer for sale a shopping facility of 217 m2. Located in the city center near the shoppin…
$434,000
Leave a request
Office 187 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 187 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 187 m²
Floor 18/18
Sale of commercial real estate, at the address. Minsk, st. Meleva, d. 5, building 2 Administ…
$153,000
Leave a request
Commercial property 995 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Commercial property 995 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 995 m²
Floor 2/2
The building is sold in the central part of the city with an area of ​​995 sq m, located on …
$850,000
Leave a request
Office 112 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 112 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 112 m²
Floor 1/3
A spacious room with an area of ​​112 m2, located at the address: Minsk, Chernyshevsky Stree…
$99,950
Leave a request
Office 51 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 51 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 51 m²
Floor 16/23
Office with a total area of ​​51.1 m. (consists of three premises: 17.2 sq.m., 17.4 sq.m., 1…
Price on request
Leave a request
Shop 75 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 75 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 75 m²
Floor 1
Sale of premises Savitsky 3rd quarter Africa multifunctional complex Minsk Mir.Room of 75.3 …
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 4 000 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 4 000 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 4 000 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale is a two-story building with an area of ​​4000.2 m2 with separate entrances and a b…
$2,90M
Leave a request
Shop 58 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 58 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/19
Premises for sale at 15 Dzerzhinsky Avenue with an area of ​​58 m2. Located on the ground fl…
$110,000
Leave a request
Office 446 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 446 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 446 m²
Floor 1/2
We bring to your attention a warehouse with a total area of ​​445.7 m2, located at the addre…
$325,000
Leave a request
Office 24 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 24 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 8/9
Office for sale in the Pushkin Passage Business Center. 23.9 square meters. Pushkinskaya met…
$50,000
Leave a request
Office 218 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 218 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 8
Area 218 m²
Floor 2/2
We bring to your attention a multifunctional premises with a land plot of 0.16 hectares, loc…
$235,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go