Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Lida
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Lida, Belarus

offices
5
shops
7
14 properties total found
Shop 230 m² in Lida, Belarus
Shop 230 m²
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 230 m²
Floor 2/2
Sold commercial administrative premises Shubina street (bus station) 230 m2, two floors suit…
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 198 m² in Lida, Belarus
Office 198 m²
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 12
Area 198 m²
Floor 2/3
The capital brick building sells the second floor, a medical center. Convenient location in …
$114,000
Leave a request
Office 498 m² in Lida, Belarus
Office 498 m²
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 7
Area 498 m²
Floor 1/1
Commercial real estate is sold on the street. Krupskaya (agrod). This is a complex of garag…
$125,000
Leave a request
Shop 65 m² in Lida, Belarus
Shop 65 m²
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/4
Retail space for sale in Lenin Square (Sovetskaya St.). There is currently one tenant in the…
$133,000
Leave a request
Shop 172 m² in Lida, Belarus
Shop 172 m²
Lida, Belarus
Area 172 m²
Floor 1/1
The building of the existing store is for sale. On the territory of 30 acres there is a buil…
Price on request
Leave a request
Shop 1 008 m² in Lida, Belarus
Shop 1 008 m²
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 1 008 m²
Floor 1/1
The building of the existing store on Victory Avenue is for sale. At the moment, there is a …
$350,000
Leave a request
Shop 120 m² in Lida, Belarus
Shop 120 m²
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
The current store is sold, located on the market, sold as real estate or as a current busine…
$54,999
Leave a request
Commercial property 100 m² in Lida, Belarus
Commercial property 100 m²
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 100 m²
A large car shop with a tire service is for sale. On a plot of 0.98 acres there is a two-sto…
$120,000
Leave a request
Office 43 m² in Lida, Belarus
Office 43 m²
Lida, Belarus
Area 43 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale is an excellent spacious room for your business. This room is suitable both for a c…
$39,500
Leave a request
Commercial property 43 m² in Lida, Belarus
Commercial property 43 m²
Lida, Belarus
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/5
For sale  a general-purpose premises at 36 Kooperativnaya Street. Total area 42.8 m2, two of…
$40,000
Leave a request
Office 8 m² in Lida, Belarus
Office 8 m²
Lida, Belarus
Area 8 m²
Floor 1/1
The building is for sale at Yaseneva Street. A great place to run your business. Currently r…
$105
Leave a request
Shop 29 m² in Lida, Belarus
Shop 29 m²
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 1/2
Sales area of 28.8 square meters. In the new shopping center "North" under construction. The…
$42,784
Leave a request
Office 54 m² in Lida, Belarus
Office 54 m²
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 54 m²
Floor 1/5
Sold space for your business. Free space.Excellent location. Located near the school, kinder…
$52,900
Leave a request
Shop 60 m² in Lida, Belarus
Shop 60 m²
Lida, Belarus
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale retail space in the city center. Located on the Panorama mini market, a lot of huma…
$59,900
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go