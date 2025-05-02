Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Drackauski selski Savet
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus

3 properties total found
Restaurant 486 m² in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Restaurant 486 m²
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 486 m²
Number of floors 3
A prestigious building with an area of ​​486 m2 of the roadside service "Hotel-restaurant co…
$399,000
Leave a request
Commercial property 486 m² in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Commercial property 486 m²
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 486 m²
Number of floors 3
A prestigious building with an area of ​​486 m2 of the roadside service "Hotel-restaurant co…
$399,000
Leave a request
Commercial property 486 m² in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Commercial property 486 m²
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 486 m²
Number of floors 3
A prestigious building with an area of ​​486 m2 of the roadside service "Hotel-restaurant co…
$399,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go