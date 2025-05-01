Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Rakitnicki selski Savet, Belarus

2 properties total found
Shop 1 531 m² in Rakitnicki selski Savet, Belarus
Shop 1 531 m²
Rakitnicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 1 531 m²
Floor 1/2
Trading complex in ownership on the M1 / E30 highway Brest - Moscow (pos. Leninsky Zhabinkov…
$180,000
Commercial property in Rakitnicki selski Savet, Belarus
Commercial property
Rakitnicki selski Savet, Belarus
Floor 1/1
Land (assignment - maintenance of the warehouse building) with an area of 0.3560 hectares wi…
$19,500
