Commercial real estate in Mogilev region, Belarus

Mahilyow
5
Babruysk
11
23 properties total found
Manufacture 5 894 m² in Hlusk, Belarus
Manufacture 5 894 m²
Hlusk, Belarus
Area 5 894 m²
Number of floors 2
The production base includes 3 (three) capital buildings: - administratively-produced buildi…
$110,961
Commercial property 12 m² in Mahilyow, Belarus
Commercial property 12 m²
Mahilyow, Belarus
Area 12 m²
Floor 2/3
A proposal for active, who want to work entrepreneurs. We sell office premises (2nd floor) -…
$40,000
Commercial property 500 m² in Babruysk, Belarus
Commercial property 500 m²
Babruysk, Belarus
Rooms 30
Area 500 m²
Floor 2/2
A finished, well-functioning business is for sale. The complex of buildings, on 2 floors, on…
$2,17M
Manufacture 9 999 m² in Alizauski selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 9 999 m²
Alizauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 9 999 m²
Floor 4/4
A building is sold at the address: Mogilev region, Osipovichi district, working village of E…
$953,250
Office 9 999 m² in Alizauski selski Savet, Belarus
Office 9 999 m²
Alizauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 9 999 m²
Floor 4/4
A building is sold at the address: Mogilev region, Osipovichi district, working village of E…
$953,250
Commercial property 185 m² in Babruysk, Belarus
Commercial property 185 m²
Babruysk, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 185 m²
Floor 1/1
A multifunctional building is for sale in the central part of the city of Bobruisk, on Kuiby…
$55,000
Investment 6 000 m² in Babruysk, Belarus
Investment 6 000 m²
Babruysk, Belarus
Area 6 000 m²
A site for the construction of a shopping center in the city of Bobruisk.
Price on request
Manufacture 300 m² in Babruysk, Belarus
Manufacture 300 m²
Babruysk, Belarus
Rooms 8
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/1
Modern service station with all utilities, paved area, own boiler room, area 400m: - two pos…
$125,000
Shop 34 m² in Asipovichy, Belarus
Shop 34 m²
Asipovichy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1/1
Sales of the shopping pavilion. located in the area of FOK "Muscul", the BAM area in. Osipov…
$17,900
Restaurant 389 m² in Babruysk, Belarus
Restaurant 389 m²
Babruysk, Belarus
Area 389 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a ready-made business - a functioning cafe. Lively place. Fully equipped, banque…
$95,000
Commercial property 209 m² in Babruysk, Belarus
Commercial property 209 m²
Babruysk, Belarus
Area 209 m²
Floor 1
Shop for sale in Bobruisk on Uritsky Street, 94B with an area of 208.8 m2. Good location in …
$138,000
Shop 370 m² in Horki, Belarus
Shop 370 m²
Horki, Belarus
Area 370 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale Store building `Sosed` (Ready operating business) with a separate entrance with a t…
$100,000
Commercial property 62 m² in Babruysk, Belarus
Commercial property 62 m²
Babruysk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/1
Garage for sale in Bobruisk. Mogilev region, Gogolya street, 44a.  - - - - - - - - - - - - -…
$12,500
Commercial property 10 m² in Mahilyow, Belarus
Commercial property 10 m²
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 10 m²
Floor 14
Commercial premises for sale on the second floor of the Arbat shopping center with an alread…
$56,250
Office 1 400 m² in Babruysk, Belarus
Office 1 400 m²
Babruysk, Belarus
Area 1 400 m²
Floor 1/1
Warehouse complex with an office for sale. The office is fully equipped for comfortable work…
$95,000
Commercial property 971 m² in Babruysk, Belarus
Commercial property 971 m²
Babruysk, Belarus
Rooms 50
Area 971 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-storey administrative and household building 1021 m2 total area, large fenced area 0.280…
$120,000
Commercial property 522 m² in Mahilyow, Belarus
Commercial property 522 m²
Mahilyow, Belarus
Area 522 m²
Number of floors 3
We bring to your attention a multifunctional separate building located at: Mogilev, ul. Gaga…
$182,700
Commercial property 2 360 m² in Mahilyow, Belarus
Commercial property 2 360 m²
Mahilyow, Belarus
Area 2 360 m²
Number of floors 3
$300,000
Commercial property 185 m² in Babruysk, Belarus
Commercial property 185 m²
Babruysk, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 1
A multifunctional building is for sale in the central part of the city of Bobruisk, on Kuiby…
$55,000
Shop 209 m² in Babruysk, Belarus
Shop 209 m²
Babruysk, Belarus
Area 209 m²
Floor 1
Shop for sale in Bobruisk on Uritsky Street, 94B with an area of 208.8 m2. Good location in …
$138,000
Commercial property 538 m² in Bryli, Belarus
Commercial property 538 m²
Bryli, Belarus
Area 538 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a permanent building (former Smolyarov estate) at the address: Mogilev district,…
Price on request
Commercial property 43 m² in Mahilyow, Belarus
Commercial property 43 m²
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/4
A non -residential commercial room is sold in the center of Mogilev! Address: st. Dzerzhins…
$55,000
Commercial property 738 m² in Zvancatka, Belarus
Commercial property 738 m²
Zvancatka, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 738 m²
Floor 2/2
Unique offer in the real estate market ! On sale administrative-hotel complex Zvenchatka . T…
$380,000
