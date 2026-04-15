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Сommercial property in Sluck, Belarus

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3
5 properties total found
Commercial property 1 061 m² in Sluck, Belarus
Commercial property 1 061 m²
Sluck, Belarus
Area 1 061 m²
Floor 1/2
$150,000
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Shop 480 m² in Sluck, Belarus
Shop 480 m²
Sluck, Belarus
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a detached building, 480 m2, with an existing tenant (grocery store) in the cott…
$70,000
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Warehouse 251 m² in Sluck, Belarus
Warehouse 251 m²
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 7
Area 251 m²
Floor 1/1
Warehouse 250.9 m2, heating ❤️A spacious industrial warehouse of 250.9 m2 with combined heat…
$52,000
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Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
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Shop 72 m² in Sluck, Belarus
Shop 72 m²
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/1
Commercial premises ❤️ Good premises for commercial real estate in Slutsk are for sale! Addr…
$35,000
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Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Shop 383 m² in Sluck, Belarus
Shop 383 m²
Sluck, Belarus
Area 383 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a 2-storey building specialized in retail trade, store No. 12. This property inc…
$228,000
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