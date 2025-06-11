Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Maladzyechna
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Maladzyechna, Belarus

5 properties total found
Shop 344 m² in Maladzyechna, Belarus
Shop 344 m²
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 344 m²
Floor 1/1
Shopping room and 3 car boxes in the heart of Molodechno ❤️ A great place to do business in …
$199,000
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 56 m² in Maladzyechna, Belarus
Shop 56 m²
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/1
On sale a land plot of 0.0352 hectares for the placement of retail and consumer services in …
$25,000
Restaurant 1 252 m² in Maladzyechna, Belarus
Restaurant 1 252 m²
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Area 1 252 m²
Number of floors 2
Restaurant complex for sale in a historical location in. Nice job. 1989. pags. Area - 1251.7…
$452,000
Commercial property 181 m² in Maladzyechna, Belarus
Commercial property 181 m²
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 181 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is an industrial and administrative complex consisting of three single-story detach…
$127,000
Manufacture 1 100 m² in Maladzyechna, Belarus
Manufacture 1 100 m²
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Area 1 100 m²
Production base with administrative and economic complex in Molodechno ❤️The base with all c…
$169,900
