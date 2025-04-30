Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Minsk Region, Belarus

Maladzyechna
3
Barysaw
11
Baraulanski selski Savet
29
Zdanovicki selski Savet
18
257 properties total found
Shop 39 m² in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Shop 39 m²
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 39 m²
Floor 1/1
Commercial premises in Kamenka ❤️Multifunctional room, with a favorable location and a large…
$38,900
Manufacture 1 423 m² in Vugly, Belarus
Manufacture 1 423 m²
Vugly, Belarus
Area 1 423 m²
An administrative and production base for multifunctional purposes is sold in Borisov. It's …
$500,000
Commercial property 486 m² in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Commercial property 486 m²
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 486 m²
Number of floors 3
A prestigious building with an area of ​​486 m2 of the roadside service "Hotel-restaurant co…
$399,000
Commercial property 200 m² in Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Commercial property 200 m²
Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
Unique country complex, 2024, is located on a spacious even area in a picturesque and enviro…
$699,000
Office 1 365 m² in Lanski selski Savet, Belarus
Office 1 365 m²
Lanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 1 365 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale administrative and household building in a complex with storage facilities in D. So…
$79,800
Commercial property 1 720 m² in Akolica, Belarus
Commercial property 1 720 m²
Akolica, Belarus
Area 1 720 m²
Number of floors 3
A unique ready-made business with a restaurant, sp-company, French and Italian bakery on the…
$1,50M
Warehouse 1 426 m² in Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 1 426 m²
Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 1 426 m²
Floor 1/1
Three separate warehouses in the fenced area ( 0.4 ha ), 16 km from the authors of Malinovka…
$190,000
Office 249 m² in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Office 249 m²
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 249 m²
Number of floors 2
An administrative and commercial building, a warehouse and a plot of land are for sale.  Loc…
$220,000
Office 57 m² in Kopishche, Belarus
Office 57 m²
Kopishche, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 13/16
A spacious and cozy European-style two-room apartment is for sale. The total area of ​​the a…
$121,900
Shop 95 m² in Uzda, Belarus
Shop 95 m²
Uzda, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale, a ready-made business in the center of Uzda! For sale, a functioning store with fu…
$48,000
Commercial property 302 m² in Nyasvizh, Belarus
Commercial property 302 m²
Nyasvizh, Belarus
Area 302 m²
Number of floors 2
A detached multifunctional building is for sale in Nesvizh, at 9 Snovskaya Street.- - - - - …
$89,990
Manufacture 115 m² in Tarasava, Belarus
Manufacture 115 m²
Tarasava, Belarus
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale service station in Tarasovo with all necessary equipment and customer base. The pre…
$350,000
Shop in Maladzyechna, Belarus
Shop
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Floor 1/2
A modern building with an area of ​​304 m2 is sold with the possibility of expanding up to 5…
$97,000
Commercial property 184 m² in Magilna, Belarus
Commercial property 184 m²
Magilna, Belarus
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 1
It is proposed for sale a land plot in the agro -town grave. Agrogorodok is in a picturesque…
$18,500
Warehouse 1 516 m² in Kirsy, Belarus
Warehouse 1 516 m²
Kirsy, Belarus
Area 1 516 m²
Sale of production and warehouse complex, located in Minsk region, Minsk district, Petrishko…
$833,690
Warehouse 744 m² in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
Warehouse 744 m²
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 744 m²
Floor 2/2
We bring to your attention a plot with a permanent structure, located at the address: Minsk …
$180,000
Office 525 m² in Suharukia, Belarus
Office 525 m²
Suharukia, Belarus
Area 525 m²
Floor 1/1
A warehouse is sold in the village of Sukhoruki, st. Bazovskaya, 1B-1.   The warehouse…
$600,000
Commercial property 1 720 m² in Akolica, Belarus
Commercial property 1 720 m²
Akolica, Belarus
Area 1 720 m²
Number of floors 3
A unique hotel complex is sold with a restaurant, sp-company, French and Italian bakery on t…
$1,50M
Shop 190 m² in Vasejski selski Savet, Belarus
Shop 190 m²
Vasejski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer an inexpensive option for starting a business. Excellent location 11 km from the ci…
$18,000
Shop 962 m² in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Shop 962 m²
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Rooms 25
Area 962 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale is a 3-storey building, fully occupied by tenants, with a payback of 10% per annum.…
$695,000
Warehouse 266 m² in Sluck, Belarus
Warehouse 266 m²
Sluck, Belarus
Area 266 m²
Floor 1/1
Selling a detached building. He's in a quiet place. Separately fenced territory. There's 220…
$25,000
Manufacture 312 m² in Uzdzenski selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 312 m²
Uzdzenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 312 m²
Floor 1/1
One-story production building of silicate blocks, built in 1981, used for the existing servi…
$48,000
Manufacture 4 336 m² in Kirsy, Belarus
Manufacture 4 336 m²
Kirsy, Belarus
Area 4 336 m²
Sale of production and warehouse complex located in Minsk region, Minsk district, Petrishkov…
$2,38M
Commercial property 19 m² in Barysaw, Belarus
Commercial property 19 m²
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 19 m²
Garage with a pit and basement in garage cooperative No5 ❤️Garage in garage co-op No. 5 is a…
$4,500
Commercial property 309 m² in Zhodzina, Belarus
Commercial property 309 m²
Zhodzina, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 309 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale commercial premises for catering or rent in the shopping center Zhodino, Kalinovsky…
$205,000
Commercial property 1 255 m² in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Commercial property 1 255 m²
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 1 255 m²
Floor 1/3
Exclusive property for business! A separate building near the Moscow Ring Road, office and w…
$599,000
Commercial property 962 m² in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Commercial property 962 m²
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Rooms 25
Area 962 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale is a 3-storey building, fully occupied by tenants. The building is located next to …
$695,000
Manufacture 5 638 m² in Losnica, Belarus
Manufacture 5 638 m²
Losnica, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 5 638 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale administrative and utility premises with an area of ​​5637 sq. m, 0.6326 ha of land…
$59,500
Office 74 m² in Barawlyany, Belarus
Office 74 m²
Barawlyany, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 74 m²
Floor -1/4
A ready-made room for an office or a household service room for the population is sold. Loca…
$74,100
Commercial property 184 m² in Magilna, Belarus
Commercial property 184 m²
Magilna, Belarus
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 1
Non-residential premises near the Neman River in the agro-town of Mogilno are for sale. Mins…
$18,500
