  Apartment in a new building Fully Furnished Apartments with 10 Years Payment Plan in Business Bay

Apartment in a new building Fully Furnished Apartments with 10 Years Payment Plan in Business Bay

Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
$474,730
14
ID: 33117
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 30/12/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai
  • City
    Business Bay
  • Metro
    Business Bay (~ 500 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2029
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    100

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

Exclusive Fully Furnished Apartments in Business Bay Dubai

Business Bay, Dubai's premier business and lifestyle hub, is a vibrant district that seamlessly blends luxury living with a thriving commercial environment. Known for its iconic skyline, Business Bay offers a mix of world-class residential towers, state-of-the-art office spaces, and high-end retail outlets. Strategically located along the Dubai Canal, it provides breathtaking waterfront views and easy access to major landmarks, including the Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai. With an array of fine dining restaurants, stylish cafes, and leisure destinations, Business Bay is a dynamic urban destination perfect for professionals, families, and investors seeking a modern and upscale lifestyle in the heart of Dubai.

Apartments for sale in Business Bay Dubai are strategically located with access to Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail Road, Al-A’amal Street, and Al Asayel Street just 5 minutes from Marasi Promenade, 9 minutes from Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, 10 minutes from The Dubai Fountain, 11 minutes from Dubai Opera, 11 minutes from Museum of The Future, 14 minutes from Coca-Cola arena, 16 minutes from Dubai International Airport, 24 minutes from Jumeirah Beach Residence and Dubai Marina, 35 minutes from Al Maktoum International Airport.

The project boasts a striking 102-floor tower with an iconic exterior crafted from high-quality materials, including premium marble, brushed gold detailing, and luxurious finishes such as white and gold marble and carbon fiber accents. Its design combines elegance and functionality with breathtaking aesthetics. Residents can enjoy over 40 premium amenities, including a private pool in every apartment, an infinity pool with canal views, a skyline spa, and a rooftop garden. It also features a wellness club, aquatic gym, indoor and outdoor party spaces, a sky meditation deck, and multiple lounges. Recreational facilities include a bowling center, mini-golf, cross-fit zones, a Zumba deck, a piano walk, and a musical deck. Sports enthusiasts can access cricket, badminton, basketball, and tennis training courts. Family-friendly features include kids’ play areas, a trampoline zone, daycare, and a kids’ oasis pool. Additional conveniences like a business center, library, beauty salon, health bar, and doctor-on-call services ensure a luxurious and well-rounded lifestyle.

The project offers studios, one, two, three, four, and five-bedroom residences, featuring interiors that redefine luxury and elegance. Each unit is fully furnished with Exquisite Dolce Vita-branded furniture, crafted from premium Italian materials and showcasing meticulous attention to detail. The interiors include fitted wardrobes, stylishly designed to maximize space, and kitchens equipped with high-quality white goods, blending practicality with sophistication. The living spaces are adorned with luxurious finishes, including marble flooring, fine wood accents, and high-thread-count linen curtains, while the bathrooms are enhanced with premium Italian fittings. Additionally, each residence is equipped with advanced smart home technology, providing seamless control of lighting, climate, and security to enhance convenience and modern living. Every element, from the convertible kitchens to the opulent grooved doors with golden details, embodies an exceptional standard of craftsmanship, creating an environment of unmatched comfort and refined beauty.


DXB-00180

Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
