Residential complex Avarra by Palace

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$735,100
;
11
ID: 33011
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/12/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai
  • Metro
    Business Bay (~ 400 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2031
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    75

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Русский Русский

Avarra by Palace is a branded residential complex from Emaar with the aesthetics of Palace Hotels + Resorts and panoramic views of Business Bay.

Avarra by Palace is a new premium project developed in partnership with Palace Hotels + Resorts. Located in Business Bay, on the shores of the Dubai Canal, the complex combines architectural expressiveness, Palace’s signature aesthetics and its strategic location at the heart of the emirate’s business activity.

The advantages of the complex:
The Palace Hotels + Resorts brand guarantees a high standard of quality and design.
- Panoramic facades with views of Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, Business Bay and the sea;
- Thoughtful layouts with an area of 73 m2 to 393 m2;
- Interiors in a warm, natural palette with stone, marble and designer lighting;
- Strategic business location with high liquidity and investment potential;
- Proximity to the canal embankment, pedestrian and bicycle routes.

The infrastructure of the complex:
Infiniti-pool overlooking the city landscape;
- Lounge areas for rest by the water;
- Children's pool and playground;
- Yoga zone and outdoor gym;
- Multifunctional event room;
BBQ and picnic spaces;
- Walking and recreational areas;
- Modern fitness center;
- Lobby in the style of Palace;
- Cafe and retail on the lower floors;
- Underground parking;
- Concierge and round-the-clock security.

Location and transport accessibility
Avarra by Palace is located in the heart of Business Bay.
Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall – 9 minutes
Dubai Creek Harbour – 14 minutes
Dubai International Airport – 15 minutes
- Dubai Hills, 30 minutes.

Nearby are the canal promenade, restaurants, hotels, offices, Bay Avenue, a park area and key highways Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road.

Contact us for advice, up-to-date prices and a customized selection of layouts at Avarra by Palace.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment

Developer news

03.12.2025
Which Currency to Bring to Thailand: Dollars, Euros, or Rubles – What's More Profitable and Convenient
All news
You are viewing
Residential complex Avarra by Palace
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$735,100
Realting.com
Go
