Residential complex Avarra by Palace

Avarra by Palace is a branded residential complex from Emaar with the aesthetics of Palace Hotels + Resorts and panoramic views of Business Bay.



Avarra by Palace is a new premium project developed in partnership with Palace Hotels + Resorts. Located in Business Bay, on the shores of the Dubai Canal, the complex combines architectural expressiveness, Palace’s signature aesthetics and its strategic location at the heart of the emirate’s business activity.



The advantages of the complex:

The Palace Hotels + Resorts brand guarantees a high standard of quality and design.

- Panoramic facades with views of Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, Business Bay and the sea;

- Thoughtful layouts with an area of 73 m2 to 393 m2;

- Interiors in a warm, natural palette with stone, marble and designer lighting;

- Strategic business location with high liquidity and investment potential;

- Proximity to the canal embankment, pedestrian and bicycle routes.



The infrastructure of the complex:

Infiniti-pool overlooking the city landscape;

- Lounge areas for rest by the water;

- Children's pool and playground;

- Yoga zone and outdoor gym;

- Multifunctional event room;

BBQ and picnic spaces;

- Walking and recreational areas;

- Modern fitness center;

- Lobby in the style of Palace;

- Cafe and retail on the lower floors;

- Underground parking;

- Concierge and round-the-clock security.



Location and transport accessibility

Avarra by Palace is located in the heart of Business Bay.

Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall – 9 minutes

Dubai Creek Harbour – 14 minutes

Dubai International Airport – 15 minutes

- Dubai Hills, 30 minutes.



Nearby are the canal promenade, restaurants, hotels, offices, Bay Avenue, a park area and key highways Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road.



Contact us for advice, up-to-date prices and a customized selection of layouts at Avarra by Palace.