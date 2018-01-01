DAMAC Towers by Paramount Hotels & Resorts complex with city views, in the popular tourist area, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

The hotel and residential complex in the heart of the prestigious area in Dubai. It is a project of three towers with apartments and a fourth tower that houses the Paramount Hotels Resorts Hollywood-style hotel.

The multi-level area connecting the four 270-meter towers will offer a variety of amenities such as a sunbathing terrace, a number of restaurants, bars and lounges, a Dine-in Cinema, wellness centers and a children's studio club.

Each suite has a living room equipped with spacious work areas, lounge-style armchairs and high-end digital equipment.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located in the bustling Burj area with attractions. Close to luxury shops, Dubai International Financial Center, educational institutions, medical facilities, museums, art galleries and Dubai International Airport.