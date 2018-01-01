Furnished apartments in a high-rise residence Nobles Towers, close to Burj Khalifa and Jumeirah Beach, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

from €1,12M

86–239 m² 2

Completion date: 2023

Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. Want to buy an apartment in Dubai? Great idea! We will help you with the relocation and registration of residency! We will provide you with: - A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers; - Guaranteeing annual investment income; - Interest-free installment for 7 years; - Free legal support; - A guarantee of the security of transfers in a transaction; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment; - We will personally show the object in Dubai or online; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment. The Opus by Omniyat – is a high-rise building with a unique futuristic design located in the Business Bay area, which is rightfully considered a work of art, combines surreal style, functionality, luxury and comfort. The windows of the apartment offer views of the Persian Gulf, the highest skyscraper in the world of Burj Khalifa and « a city in the city » Mohammed Bin Rashid City. AVAILABILABILITY: - gym, heated pool, premium spa; - lounge bars and restaurants; - free underground parking; - 24-hour premium concierge service. The Opus is located in the business part of Dubai. Cultural facilities, shopping centers, cafes and restaurants are within walking distance: ▪ Dubai Opera Theater – 22 minutes on foot; ▪ Burj Khalifa – 22 minutes walk; ▪ Dubai Mall - 22 minutes; ▪ Business Bay metro station – 16 minutes, Burj Khalifa – 21 minutes; ▪ Mediterranean, Italian, Hawaiian, Thai restaurants – 10 – 25 minutes. The Opus offers extensive investment opportunities. It includes not only residential, but also commercial premises available for sale and rent! We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We will ensure a safe deal with the developer. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate. I will be happy to answer all your questions, call or write!