Furnished apartments in a high-rise residence Nobles Towers, close to Burj Khalifa and Jumeirah Beach, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you 3 bedroom apartments, located in Dubai Creek Harbour, known as Bayshore by Emaar.
Amenities & Facilities;
3 Bedroom
4 Bath
Unfurnished
BUA; 1,485 Sqft
Linen room
Powder room
Laundry area
Walk-in-closet
Balcony / Terrace
Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
Reception area
Car parking space
Barbeque area
Jogging, Cycling & Running track
Sports court
School & Institute
Community Hall
Park & Leisure area
Restaurant & Cafe
Supermarket & Shopping area
Tennis & Basketball court
Fitness centre
Dining & Retail outlets
Spa & Sauna room
Swimming pool
Gym
Health care centre
Kid’s play area
Location Nearby;
Burj Khalifa – 10 mins
Dubai International Airport – 15 mins
Dubai Creek Tower – 05 mins
Al Maktoum International Airport – 45 mins
Dubai Mall – 15 mins
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction.
Want to buy an apartment in Dubai? Great idea! We will help you with the relocation and registration of residency!
We will provide you with:
- A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers;
- Guaranteeing annual investment income;
- Interest-free installment for 7 years;
- Free legal support;
- A guarantee of the security of transfers in a transaction;
- Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment;
- We will personally show the object in Dubai or online;
- Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment.
The Opus by Omniyat – is a high-rise building with a unique futuristic design located in the Business Bay area, which is rightfully considered a work of art, combines surreal style, functionality, luxury and comfort.
The windows of the apartment offer views of the Persian Gulf, the highest skyscraper in the world of Burj Khalifa and « a city in the city » Mohammed Bin Rashid City.
AVAILABILABILITY:
- gym, heated pool, premium spa;
- lounge bars and restaurants;
- free underground parking;
- 24-hour premium concierge service.
The Opus is located in the business part of Dubai. Cultural facilities, shopping centers, cafes and restaurants are within walking distance:
▪ Dubai Opera Theater – 22 minutes on foot;
▪ Burj Khalifa – 22 minutes walk;
▪ Dubai Mall - 22 minutes;
▪ Business Bay metro station – 16 minutes, Burj Khalifa – 21 minutes;
▪ Mediterranean, Italian, Hawaiian, Thai restaurants – 10 – 25 minutes.
The Opus offers extensive investment opportunities. It includes not only residential, but also commercial premises available for sale and rent!
We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We will ensure a safe deal with the developer. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate.
I will be happy to answer all your questions, call or write!
Tags:
Buy an apartment in Turkey. Buy apartments in Turkey. Buy real estate in Turkey. Buy an apartment in Turkey. Buy real estate in Turkey. Apartment Turkey. Real estate Turkey. Apartments Turkey. Realtor Turkey. Property selection in Turkey. Selection of an apartment in Turkey. Selection of apartment Turkey. Selection of an apartment in Turkey. Selection of the apartment of Turkey. Real estate Alanya. Real estate Antalya.
Egor Kuzin is a realtor broker in Turkey!
Agency
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Georgia and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!
The Residence by Prestige One — is a luxurious six-story residential building planned for JVC District 12, Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai. The complex offers a wide selection of apartments with one, two and three bedrooms that meet different lifestyles and preferences.
The Residence Apartments' interiors demonstrate a sophisticated design approach combining modern elements with a touch of luxury. Soft neutral tones and an abundance of natural light create a hospitable and serene atmosphere.
Infrastructure:
- Barbecue zone;
- Charging stations for electric vehicles;
- Parking;
- Fitness club;
- An open cinema on the roof;
- An open children's playground;
- Pool.
Location:
- 40 minutes to Dubai Airport.
- 15 minutes to Dubai Marina.
- 25 minutes to the center of Dubai.
- 20 minutes to the Emirates Shopping Center.
We will tell all the intricacies of acquiring real estate in the UAE. Write or call, answer all your questions!