  Residential complex Apartments in the new high-rise residence Bayz 102 with pools, parks and a tennis court next to Burj Khalifa, the Business Bay area, Dubai

Residential complex Apartments in the new high-rise residence Bayz 102 with pools, parks and a tennis court next to Burj Khalifa, the Business Bay area, Dubai

Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
ID: 22086
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2392639
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai
  • City
    Business Bay

About the complex

We would like to present the residential project BAYZ 102 - the exclusive skyscraper with 102 storeys, combining elegance and modernity. Each of you can choose the ideal flat among luxury studios, apartments with 1-4 bedrooms, and the penthouse.

The project includes fully furnished apartments with refined Italian DOLCE VITA furniture, creating the atmosphere of exquisite style and absolute comfort. The interiors are thought out to the last detail - high-quality finishing materials, high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the landmarks of Dubai, including Burj Khalifa and Dubai Water Canal. For those, who are looking for excellent convenience, some apartments are equipped with private swimming pools. And the private aircraft fleet allows to get easily to every spot of the city, which makes your life even more dynamic and comfortable.

Life in BAYZ 102 is the real symphony of comfort and luxury, where every element makes your common day more vibrant. Immerse into the atmosphere of coziness with swimming pools, inviting you after a long working day. The modern gym, the cozy yoga area, and kids' playgrounds create the ideal conditions for activities and family entertainment. Seize the moment to enjoy gastronomic masterpieces in wonderful cafes and restaurants, located directly in the complex to treat yourself to gourmet meals.

Amenities

  • swimming pools
  • gym
  • yoga area
  • basketball court
  • tennis court
  • fitness center
  • around-the-clock security
  • parks, numerous green areas
  • kids' playgrounds
  • furnished apartments by the Italian brand
  • numerous cafes and restaurants directly in the complex

Completion - 4th quarter of 2028.

Payment plan

70% - during construction

30% - after completion monthly (1%) within 30 days

Features of the flats

Fully furnished, seating furniture by Italian Dolce Vita brand is included.

Location and nearby infrastructure

You can enjoy all advantages of the urban life - all the variety of shops, restaurants, and entertainment will open before you within walking distance. Explore luxury shopping in Dubai Mall or admire grand views of Burj Khalifa just a few minutes away from your new home. Business Bay metro station is two minutes walk away, providing with easy and quick access to any spot of the city.

  • Burj Khalifa – 2 minutes
  • Dubai Mall – 3 minutes
  • City Walk - 5 minutes
  • Jumeirah Beach – 7 minutes
  • Mall of the Emirates – 15 minutes
  • Dubai Int. Airport – 15 minutes
  • Burj Al Arab – 18 minutes
  • Dubai Marina – 20 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah – 20 minutes

Location on the map

Business Bay, United Arab Emirates

