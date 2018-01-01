  1. Realting.com
  Pagani Tower — residential complex by Dar Al Arkan with unique design and views of Dubai Water Canal and Burj Khalifa in Business Bay, Dubai

Pagani Tower — residential complex by Dar Al Arkan with unique design and views of Dubai Water Canal and Burj Khalifa in Business Bay, Dubai

Dubai, UAE
€1,34M
About the complex

The project is a residential building in the centre of Dubai designed by Horacio Pagani.

The residential complex is in the form of a unique tower with an unusual design: winding curves and a glass sphere on top of the building.

The building's advantageous location offers the best panoramic views of Dubai. On the south-eastern side, residents can enjoy tranquil views of the Dubai Canal and part of the Business Bay area. On the north side, there is a view of the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world.

The complex has apartments of various layouts: standard units, duplexes, and penthouses with 2-4 bedrooms and open spaces.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The building is located near major attractions in Dubai:

  • Dubai Canal is a 3.2 km long tourist attraction
  • Dubai Mall is the world's largest shopping mall
  • Dubai Fountain is the world's tallest fountain offering a spectacular and captivating blend of water, music and light
  • Burj Khalifa, world's tallest building
  • Dubai Opera, multi-format arts centre with a seating capacity of 2,000.
Dubai, UAE

