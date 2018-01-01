  1. Realting.com
About the complex

Apartments in the luxurious Eywa complex in the business center of Dubai - Business Bay! Furnished kitchen! Panoramic view of the Burj Khalifa skyscraper! We will provide an investor catalog!

Due date: 2nd quarter 2026

Amenities: library, crystal garden, clubhouse with restaurant, SPA center with sauna, hammam, massage room, three swimming pools, gym, fitness club and yoga studio, meeting rooms, relaxation area with waterfalls, indoor and outdoor cinemas, children's club and play areas.

Location:
6-10 minutes - Downtown Dubai, Dubai Mall, The Opera District
15-20 minutes - Dubai International Airport

Payment Plan:
60% - down payment
40% - upon completion

Write or call to find out more!

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2026
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
19
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Eywa
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
