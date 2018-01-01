Apartments in the luxurious Eywa complex in the business center of Dubai - Business Bay! Furnished kitchen! Panoramic view of the Burj Khalifa skyscraper! We will provide an investor catalog!
Due date: 2nd quarter 2026
Amenities: library, crystal garden, clubhouse with restaurant, SPA center with sauna, hammam, massage room, three swimming pools, gym, fitness club and yoga studio, meeting rooms, relaxation area with waterfalls, indoor and outdoor cinemas, children's club and play areas.
Location:
6-10 minutes - Downtown Dubai, Dubai Mall, The Opera District
15-20 minutes - Dubai International Airport
Payment Plan:
60% - down payment
40% - upon completion
