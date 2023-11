Dubai, UAE

from €130,710

41–217 m² 4

Completion date: 2025

Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Stonehenge – a new residential complex from the developer Segrex Development. Located in the lively and landscaped area of Jumeirah Village Circle, this project will become a welcome place of residence for comfort lovers and a profitable investment option. The residential complex includes a wide collection of the most popular real estate: studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. The total living area of residences varies from 40 to 279 square meters. The thoughtful and functional interiors, made in a modern laconic style, are perfectly complemented by a neutral color scheme, which makes residences even more spacious. Residents have a wide range of amenities that significantly increase their comfort: - Spacious hall, ideal for relaxation or work. - A equipped fitness center with modern equipment and simulators. - Multifunctional conference room. - A pool with a relaxation area. - A beautiful landscaped garden with a green area. Location: Jumeirah Village Circle, where the residential complex is located, is considered one of the most serene areas of Dubai. You live almost in the central part of the emirate, but at the same time enjoy peace and quiet, as if you live in a cozy and elite suburban village. In the area there are several parks suitable for family walks, and the surrounding infrastructure will delight each buyer: near the residential complex there are schools and kindergartens, hospitals and clinics, restaurants and cafes, grocery stores and shopping centers. Due to its convenient location, each resident of the complex will not experience inconvenience on the way to the famous places of Dubai. Call us and we will provide a free selection of the best UAE facilities for your budget and wishes!