High-rise Ahad Residences close to a beach and a metro station, in the center of Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction.
Modern studio apartment in a residential complex with a family concept.
Want to buy an apartment in Dubai? Great idea! We will help you with the relocation and registration of residency!
We will provide you with:
- A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers;
- Guaranteeing annual investment income;
- Interest-free installment for 7 years;
- Free legal support;
- Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction;
- Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment;
- We will show personally the object in Dubai or online;
Glamz Residence is a new furnished apartment complex in the new residential area of Al Furjan in Dubai, near the metro station and near the beaches.
All apartments are fully furnished and equipped in the highest class. Using the most advanced modern innovations makes these apartments unique. The furniture includes a sofa transformer that easily turns into a full-size bed. Thus, you get a spacious living room during the day and a comfortable guest bedroom at night.
All rooms are sold with full finishes and have panoramic windows and open balconies.
Characteristics of apartments:
- Fully furnished
- There is a balcony / terrace
- Household appliances: refrigerator, washing machine, dishwasher, stove, TV, microwave
- Air conditioning
- Security alarm
- High speed internet access
Infrastructure and project amenities:
- Well-maintained landscaped territory
- Pools, a zone for tanning and recreation
- Lobby and concierge service
- gym
- Restaurants and shops
- Children's playground
- Tennis court
- Sports ground
Location:
- Nearby are the shopping centers Discovery Pavilion and Battuta Mall
- Nearby is Dubai Marina and JBR Walk
- To the sea 5 km
- Al Maktoum Airport 30 km
You can walk to the Jebel Ali Village Nursery kindergarten in 10 minutes, and The Arbor School in 20 minutes.
Al Furjan also has two shopping centers: the eastern and western pavilions of Al Furjan Pavilion, which can be reached in less than 10 minutes. The same time will take the road to the nearest NMC Royal Hospital in DIP.
The complex is equipped with the latest amenities - Located in Madinat JL - Offers inspirational views of the surrounding landscapes - Resort life with the charm of the old city Payment plan; - Initial installment - 20% - During construction - 80% Convenience and services; - 3 bedrooms - 4 bathrooms - Unfurnished - Size: 2198 square feet - Balcony / terrace - maid room - Ladies toilet room - dressing room - Living area - Restaurants and outlets - gym - Pool - BBQ area - Children's playground - Park and recreation area - Biking and treadmill - School and Institute - Water activity - Yoga and meditation - Fitness club - Room spa and saunas - Restaurant and cafe - Medical center
Location:
- 10 min to the beach
- 15-20 minutes to Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah
- 15-20 minutes to Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa
- 15 min to Emirates Mall
Golf Greens – a new premium residential complex from the famous developer Damac Properties. Located in the prestigious and landscaped area of Damac Hills, the complex guarantees every resident the maximum level of comfort.
The residential complex is three high-rise residential buildings with landscaped territory. Future customers are offered a wide selection of real estate: apartments with 1-2 bedrooms, as well as luxurious 3-bedroom townhouses. The total living area of residences varies from 60 to 153 square meters.
Golf Greens has a classic architecture for Damac Properties, which is organically complemented by asymmetric facade lines and high-rise landscaped gardens. Each residence in the complex is distinguished by a well-thought-out author's design, and the – layout is spacious and comfortable.
Residents can count on an impressive range of world-class amenities:
Fully equipped gym.
Playgrounds for children.
Sports fields.
Pools for adults and children.
24-hour concierge service.
Balconies with landscaping.
Fitness center.
Damac Hills is known not only for its prestigious location, but also for its excellent infrastructure. It is here that families with children prefer to live, since kindergartens and schools are located near the community. Also in the district there are grocery stores, pharmacies, medical centers. And most importantly, – is one of the most luxurious golf courses of international class.
The residential complex has a very convenient trip to the main motorways, which makes the trip to other areas and attractions of Dubai convenient and fast.
Golf Greens by Damac Properties – is ideal for the most demanding buyers who are looking for luxury real estate for personal residence or want to invest in a profitable facility.