Residential complex The world's first residential property under the Bugatti brand

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Price on request
Payment with cryptocurrency
ID: 28063
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 18/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai
  • Metro
    Business Bay (~ 700 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

About the complex

Bugatti Residences by Binghatti is the world's first residential complex under the Bugatti brand, which will be built in Dubai. This unique project is the result of a collaboration between Emirati developer Binghatti Properties and renowned French luxury car manufacturer Bugatti. The complex will consist of two towers, each with 45 residential floors, and will be designed in the style of the legendary Château Saint-Jean, combining the atmosphere of the French Riviera with modern architectural solutions to create a true masterpiece in the Business Bay area.

 

The complex will have a total of 182 exclusive residences. The Riviera Mansion collection includes spacious 2-bedroom residences (Cannes), 3-bedroom residences (St. Tropez), and 4-bedroom residences (Monaco). For those seeking the pinnacle of luxury, the Sky Mansion Penthouse collection will offer 11 luxurious penthouses, each designed for an exceptional lifestyle. All residences will feature private rooftop pools with stunning views of Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, and the Dubai Water Canal. The penthouses will also be equipped with private car elevators for convenient transportation.

 

 

 

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Residential complex The world's first residential property under the Bugatti brand
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Price on request
