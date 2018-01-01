Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 1 bedroom, located in Business Bay, known as The Edge, by Select Group
Key Highlights;
Exclusive lifestyle laced with high-end services
Access to well-known sight & public facilities
Prime location at Business Bay
Easy & attractive payment plan options available
Close to Burj Al Arab & Jumeirah Beach
Outstanding facilities in spots, entertainment, fun & recreational
Amenities & Facilities;
1 Bedroom
1 Bath
Unfurnished
BUA; 680 Sqft
Open Kitchen
Balcony / Terrace
Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
Reception area
Swimming pool
Gym
Barbeque area
24/7 Security
Dining & Retail outlet
Restaurant & Cafe
Fitness centre
Jogging, Running & Cycling track
Kid’s play area
Supermarket & Shopping area
Park & leisure area
Spa & Sauna room
Institute & School
Yoga & Meditation
Nearby Neighbourhood;
City Walk 1.8Km
DIFC – 3.0Km
Sheikh Zayed Road – 3.2Km
La Mer – 4.7Km
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at
SKYROS Location - Arjan End of construction - June 2026
Magnificent 17-story elegant residential tower with luxurious studios, apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms and a swimming pool. Exceptional architectural design, world-class amenities and a welcome location offer a great investment opportunity for those looking for the pinnacle of a luxurious life.
Located in a thriving area, the hotel is in close proximity to well-known educational institutions, medical facilities and busy commercial centers. Thanks to easy access to the main transport hubs, residents can easily reach the city center, enjoying privacy.
The apartments have private pools, which allows residents to enjoy the luxury of refreshing bathing in the privacy of their own homes. A fully equipped fitness center allows residents to maintain their well-being and stay in excellent shape without even leaving the premises.
Project amenities:
Private Pool Apartments
Luxurious pool terrace
Open air cinema
Playground
Pool and children's pool
Open and indoor gyms
BBQ area
Steam bath and sauna
24 hour security and video surveillance
Running path and rooftop basketball court
Roof lounge
Availability:
Dubai Miracle Garden - 5 min
Global Village - 10 min
Dubai Autodrome - 7 min
Emirates Mall - 10 min
Burj Khalifa - 10 min
Burj Al Arab - 10 min
Available apartments with pools:
Studios from 40 m2 from ( 747 950 AED ) 205 000 $
1 Bed from 81 m2 from ( 1 076 270 AED ) 294 900 $
2 Bed from 115 m2 from ( 1 794 500 AED ) 491 650 $
Payment plan for 5 years :
20% + 4% DLD - down payment + 667 $ ( administrative. collection )
1% - every month ( 60 months )
10% - for the 6th month
5% - for the 12th month
10% - for the 18th month
Mayas Geneva – a new residential complex located in the Jumeirah Village Circle area. The classic low-rise building project for Dubai will become a real decoration of the community and will create maximum comfortable living conditions for future residents.
The architecture of the residential complex is quite recognizable for Dubai: it combines traditional Arab motifs shifted to the modern way. The project presents a wide selection of residences: these are thoughtful and functional studios, apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, as well as duplexes with 2 bedrooms.
An important feature of the – residences is thoughtful and functional layouts, which are perfectly complemented by excellent and high-quality finishes. Residents will be able to enjoy not only an excellent location, but also a decent standard of living in their own apartments.
Residents are presented with a wide range of additional amenities that increase comfort and quality of life:
- A well-maintained lobby with a space for relaxation;
- Gym with modern equipment;
- Infinity pool.
- Barbecue zone.
- Children's playgrounds.
- Parking for bicycles and cycle paths.
- Park and landscaped spaces for walking.
The 5-story residential complex has an excellent location. Firstly, excellent views of the surroundings and picturesque parks abundantly saturated with greenery open from the windows. Secondly, in just a few minutes, residents will be able to get to key highways and get to any areas of Dubai.
