  Canal Heights de GRISOGONO — stylish high-rise residence by DAMAC in the prestigious business district of Business Bay, Dubai

Canal Heights de GRISOGONO — stylish high-rise residence by DAMAC in the prestigious business district of Business Bay, Dubai

Dubai, UAE
€339,911
Description
About the complex

The residence features an infinity pool, a gym, a shopping mall, restaurants, a parking, a kids' playground, a barbecue area, sports grounds.

Completion - September, 2027.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Burj Khalifa - 7 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 7 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 16 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Similar complexes
Residential complex DAMAC Cavalli Couture Tower — luxury residence on the bank of the Dubai Water Canal in Al Safa 1, Dubai
Dubai, UAE
from
€5,31M
Residential complex The Pad — residence by Omniyat with a swimming pool and a lounge area in Downtown Dubai
Dubai, UAE
from
€468,773
Residential complex Casa Canal
Dubai, UAE
from
€5,77M
Residential complex Pervoklassnaya kvartira v shikarnom komplekse
Dubai, UAE
from
€213,313
Residence
Dubai, UAE
from
€152,330
Canal Heights de GRISOGONO — stylish high-rise residence by DAMAC in the prestigious business district of Business Bay, Dubai
Dubai, UAE
from
€339,911
Other complexes
Apartment building 1BR | The Edge | Business Bay
Apartment building 1BR | The Edge | Business Bay
Dubai, UAE
from
€273,000
Completion date: 2026
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 1 bedroom, located in Business Bay, known as The Edge, by Select Group Key Highlights; Exclusive lifestyle laced with high-end services Access to well-known sight & public facilities Prime location at Business Bay Easy & attractive payment plan options available Close to Burj Al Arab & Jumeirah Beach Outstanding facilities in spots, entertainment, fun & recreational Amenities & Facilities; 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 680 Sqft Open Kitchen Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Swimming pool Gym Barbeque area 24/7 Security Dining & Retail outlet Restaurant & Cafe Fitness centre Jogging, Running & Cycling track Kid’s play area Supermarket & Shopping area Park & leisure area Spa & Sauna room Institute & School Yoga & Meditation Nearby Neighbourhood; City Walk 1.8Km DIFC – 3.0Km Sheikh Zayed Road – 3.2Km La Mer – 4.7Km For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex SKYROS
Residential complex SKYROS
Dubai, UAE
from
€187,778
Completion date: 2026
SKYROS Location - Arjan End of construction - June 2026   Magnificent 17-story elegant residential tower with luxurious studios, apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms and a swimming pool. Exceptional architectural design, world-class amenities and a welcome location offer a great investment opportunity for those looking for the pinnacle of a luxurious life. Located in a thriving area, the hotel is in close proximity to well-known educational institutions, medical facilities and busy commercial centers. Thanks to easy access to the main transport hubs, residents can easily reach the city center, enjoying privacy. The apartments have private pools, which allows residents to enjoy the luxury of refreshing bathing in the privacy of their own homes. A fully equipped fitness center allows residents to maintain their well-being and stay in excellent shape without even leaving the premises.    Project amenities: Private Pool Apartments Luxurious pool terrace Open air cinema Playground Pool and children's pool  Open and indoor gyms  BBQ area Steam bath and sauna 24 hour security and video surveillance Running path and rooftop basketball court  Roof lounge   Availability:   Dubai Miracle Garden - 5 min Global Village - 10 min Dubai Autodrome - 7 min Emirates Mall - 10 min Burj Khalifa - 10 min Burj Al Arab - 10 min     Available apartments with pools:   Studios from 40 m2 from ( 747 950 AED ) 205 000 $  1 Bed from 81 m2 from ( 1 076 270 AED ) 294 900 $ 2 Bed from 115 m2 from ( 1 794 500 AED ) 491 650 $   Payment plan for 5 years :   20% + 4% DLD - down payment + 667 $ ( administrative. collection ) 1% - every month ( 60 months ) 10% - for the 6th month 5% - for the 12th month 10% - for the 18th month  
Residential complex MAYAS GENEVA
Residential complex MAYAS GENEVA
Dubai, UAE
from
€176,164
Area 42 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift! Mayas Geneva – a new residential complex located in the Jumeirah Village Circle area. The classic low-rise building project for Dubai will become a real decoration of the community and will create maximum comfortable living conditions for future residents. The architecture of the residential complex is quite recognizable for Dubai: it combines traditional Arab motifs shifted to the modern way. The project presents a wide selection of residences: these are thoughtful and functional studios, apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, as well as duplexes with 2 bedrooms. An important feature of the – residences is thoughtful and functional layouts, which are perfectly complemented by excellent and high-quality finishes. Residents will be able to enjoy not only an excellent location, but also a decent standard of living in their own apartments. Residents are presented with a wide range of additional amenities that increase comfort and quality of life: - A well-maintained lobby with a space for relaxation; - Gym with modern equipment; - Infinity pool. - Barbecue zone. - Children's playgrounds. - Parking for bicycles and cycle paths. - Park and landscaped spaces for walking. The 5-story residential complex has an excellent location. Firstly, excellent views of the surroundings and picturesque parks abundantly saturated with greenery open from the windows. Secondly, in just a few minutes, residents will be able to get to key highways and get to any areas of Dubai. Economic attractiveness: - Commission 0%; - A resident visa for up to 10 years with the right to renew; - Return on investment from 7%; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - A safe deal. Plus working with us: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Dubai. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We work without a commission. We will arrange for you a safe deal with the developer. We provide legal support!
