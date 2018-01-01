Dubai, UAE

from €176,164

42 m² 1

Completion date: 2023

Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift! Mayas Geneva – a new residential complex located in the Jumeirah Village Circle area. The classic low-rise building project for Dubai will become a real decoration of the community and will create maximum comfortable living conditions for future residents. The architecture of the residential complex is quite recognizable for Dubai: it combines traditional Arab motifs shifted to the modern way. The project presents a wide selection of residences: these are thoughtful and functional studios, apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, as well as duplexes with 2 bedrooms. An important feature of the – residences is thoughtful and functional layouts, which are perfectly complemented by excellent and high-quality finishes. Residents will be able to enjoy not only an excellent location, but also a decent standard of living in their own apartments. Residents are presented with a wide range of additional amenities that increase comfort and quality of life: - A well-maintained lobby with a space for relaxation; - Gym with modern equipment; - Infinity pool. - Barbecue zone. - Children's playgrounds. - Parking for bicycles and cycle paths. - Park and landscaped spaces for walking. The 5-story residential complex has an excellent location. Firstly, excellent views of the surroundings and picturesque parks abundantly saturated with greenery open from the windows. Secondly, in just a few minutes, residents will be able to get to key highways and get to any areas of Dubai. Economic attractiveness: - Commission 0%; - A resident visa for up to 10 years with the right to renew; - Return on investment from 7%; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - A safe deal. Plus working with us: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Dubai. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We work without a commission. We will arrange for you a safe deal with the developer. We provide legal support!