  3. Reva Residences residential complex with views of the city, park, and water channel, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

Reva Residences residential complex with views of the city, park, and water channel, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from
€483,500
About the complex

The project is a high-rise 30-storey building with elite 1-2 bedroom apartments. Apartments from the 17th to 26th floors offer spectacular views of the Business Bay area and Dubai Canal.

Apart from the residential units, the project has various amenities for the residents: temperature-controlled swimming pools for children and adults, two state-of-the-art indoor and outdoor gyms, a yoga studio, steam rooms and sauna, etc.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located in Business Bay, close to the Dubai Canal and the prestigious Downtown area. Nearby there are schools, hospitals, restaurants and cafes, boutiques and shops in the world's largest shopping mall.

The nearest airport is Dubai International Airport. It is approximately 21 minutes away via Al Khail Road.

Dubai, UAE

Similar complexes
Residential complex The Sterling — apartments by Omniyat near the water channel and the city center, with views of the Burj Khalifa skyscraper in Business Bay, Dubai
Dubai, UAE
from
€438,050
Residential complex Apartments with a home theater, in Paramount Tower residential complex with stores and wellness center, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€266,800
Residential complex ORLA, Dorchester Collection — new luxury residence by Omniyat with a private beach in the prestigious district of Palm Jumeirah, Dubai
Dubai, UAE
from
€7,28M
Apartment building 1BR | Anwa Aria | Offplan
Dubai, UAE
from
€523,000
Apartment building Centurion Residencies, DUBAI INVESTMENT PARK
Dubai, UAE
from
€276,416
Dubai, UAE
from
€483,500
Other complexes
Residential complex Taunhaus v prestizhnom rayone
Residential complex Taunhaus v prestizhnom rayone
Sharjah, UAE
from
€699,497
Area 260–317 m²
2 properties 2
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Mushrif Village, located in the prestigious Mirdif area, is a closed Spanish-style community built by Select Group. Mushrif Village offers to buy 122 beautifully made villas with 3-4 bedrooms and townhouses with 2-3 bedrooms. Among the key features designed to provide maximum comfort to homeowners, the following can be distinguished: - pantry; - guest bathroom; - covered parking; - panoramic windows; - built-in cabinets; - central entrance with a garden around the house; - porcelain in living rooms and bedrooms; - marble floor in the lobby and on the stairs; - showers, fully lined with tiles. During your stay at Mushrif Village, you can fully plunge into the atmosphere of life in nature thanks to the many amenities of the world class, including: - pools; - children's play areas; - basketball court; - landscaped gardens; - walking paths; - fully equipped gym; - a club exclusively for residents; - grocery supermarket; - 24 hour security. Location: As part of the Mirdif district, Mushrif Village is located at the intersection of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Musalla 27th Street, providing unhindered movement by personal transport throughout the emirate. Also in the immediate vicinity is the Mushrif Eppco 1 bus station, which is great for those who prefer to travel by public transport. A 20-minute walk from Mushrif Village you will find many social facilities, including: - aswaaq Mall — Mirdif; - Chinese School Dubai; - Mirdif Avenue Mall; - Dr Samiha Lutfi Pharmacy — Mirdif; - ZOOM; - Nyle Skin Medical Center — Aesthetic Clinics. Call or write, answer all questions regarding the purchase of apartments!  
Apartment building Sobha One Tower
Apartment building Sobha One Tower
Dubai, UAE
from
€309,685
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Sobha Realty
Sobha One has been built on the philosophy of a luxury lifestyle & peaceful environment at the best place in Dubai. The community presents a lifetime opportunity to buy a luxury home from a globally reputed real estate developer Sobha Realty. Every aspect of this community has been designed keeping in mind the modern requirements of the home buyers. Every feature in the project has been focused on contemporary and future needs in mind. Sobha One Dubai consists of 1250 units With 1 to 4 bedroom apartments & 2 to 4 bedroom Duplex with a prime location on Ras Al Khor Road, Dubai.   Payment Plan: 60% under construction & 40% on completion Completion Date: December 2026 This listing is direct from the developer, buyers and agents welcome. 
Residential complex Premialnyy taunhaus v prestizhnom rayone
Residential complex Premialnyy taunhaus v prestizhnom rayone
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,26M
Area 331 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Senses – Jade at The Fields — a project consisting of premium townhouses, the developer of which was G&CO Real Estate Development LLC – FZ. The complex will be located in the prestigious Meydan area. For purchase, residences with 3 and 4 bedrooms are presented, the total area of which varies from 258 square meters. m to 331 sq. m. All townhouses will have: - garage; - a garden in the backyard; - family zone; - room for staff; - terraces. The kitchens will be equipped with household appliances, including a fridge, hob, stove and oven. The Senses – Jade at The Fields project will have many amenities for relaxation and entertainment. So, residents of the complex will be able to enjoy the Fields Club House, where a gym, a wellness center, a yoga area, a children's playground, a lounge, a children's room and an open-air garden are provided. Location: The Senses – Jade at The Fields project will be located near Ras Al Khor Rd and Nad Al Sheba Rd, which will ensure good transport links with the most popular Dubai locations. So, in 20 minutes by car you can reach Business Bay, Dubai Design District and Dubai International Airport. The Fields is currently under construction, so the public transport system is poorly developed, it is recommended to use a private car or taxi. Residents of the complex in 20 minutes will reach various popular places for recreation and entertainment in Dubai, among which: - Meydan Racecourse Hippodrome, known for hosting the famous Dubai World Cup tournament annually. At the same time, the popular nightlife WHITE Dubai is located on its roof. - The Track, Meydan Golf — champion 9-hole golf course with full lighting, which was designed by Peter Harradine. - Meydan One Mall — Shopping center, which is under construction, where more than 550 retail stores will be presented, the world's longest indoor ski slope, Winter Village and many others. Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! Let's provide planning options!
