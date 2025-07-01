  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Business Bay
  4. Apartment in a new building Installment Flats in a High-Rise Tower in Dubai Business Bay

Apartment in a new building Installment Flats in a High-Rise Tower in Dubai Business Bay

Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,37M
;
29
Leave a request
ID: 27862
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai
  • City
    Business Bay
  • Metro
    Business Bay (~ 500 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2029
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    100

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

About the complex

Luxurious City-View Flats in a High-Rise Tower in Business Bay Dubai

The 1 to 4-bedroom flats are situated in the most prestigious project in Business Bay, Dubai. This 122-storey tower with bright golden blends the traditional Emirates charm with contemporary amenities.

The flats for sale in Business Bay, Dubai are located within a 5-minute drive from the canal, a 10-minute drive from the health center, Dubai Downtown, and Mall of Dubai; a 15-minute drive from Dubai Opera and the international school, a 20-minute drive from Palm Jumeirah Island and Jumeirah Beach, and 25-minute drive from Dubai International Airport.

The project offers easy access to the landmarks, business centers, and entertainment centers in Dubai. The tower is surrounded by roof gardens, running trails, and top-notch fitness centers. The project orders a security and concierge service along with parking spaces. What's more, the tower includes a SPA, sauna, yoga and meditation areas, and other sports grounds. The project has a lush green rainforest (447 meters in size). In addition, it is home to the highest infinity pool in the world (431 meters long). What's more, the 439-meter-long restaurant introduces a new standard in fine-eating culture.

The high-quality materials, such as the Candy-branded appliances, guarantee a comfortable living environment. The penthouses boast Arabic, Chinese, Greek, and French-style designs.

The 1-storey flats include an open-plan kitchen, dining, and living spaces. They have an en-suite bathroom along with a bathroom and laundry section. The flats with 3 and 4 bedrooms have a maid's room.

The 2-storey flats feature a kitchen, living room, bedrooms, maid's room, laundry room, jacuzzi, and swimming pool downstairs. Upstairs, there are the bedrooms, bathroom, living room, and workspace.

This prestigious project is the second-highest tower in the world after Burj Khalifa. Its glass railings enable a premium lifestyle. Call us to benefit from the advantages it offers.


DXB-00114

Location on the map

Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Binghatti
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Price on request
Residential complex New Saria Residence with swimming pools and lounge areas close to the yacht club, Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$725,780
Residential complex Residential complex with furnished apartments and sports fields, next to Sheikh Zayed Road, Downtown Jabel Ali, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$249,609
Residential complex SO/ Uptown high-rise residence by Accor Group with a hotel, a business center and rich infrastructure in JLT, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$981,984
Residential complex Oceanz 2
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$319,178
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building Installment Flats in a High-Rise Tower in Dubai Business Bay
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,37M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Marlin
Residential complex Marlin
Residential complex Marlin
Residential complex Marlin
Residential complex Marlin
Show all Residential complex Marlin
Residential complex Marlin
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$516,400
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 24
Modern apartment in the new Marlin project in Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi. Investment-attractive apartments! Yields from 10% to $! Provide an investor catalogue! Fully equipped kitchen! Interest-free installments!Facilities: round-the-clock video surveillance, security system, concierge and pa…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Boutique Waterfront Residences with Private Pools, live the Italian way.
Residential complex Boutique Waterfront Residences with Private Pools, live the Italian way.
Residential complex Boutique Waterfront Residences with Private Pools, live the Italian way.
Residential complex Boutique Waterfront Residences with Private Pools, live the Italian way.
Residential complex Boutique Waterfront Residences with Private Pools, live the Italian way.
Show all Residential complex Boutique Waterfront Residences with Private Pools, live the Italian way.
Residential complex Boutique Waterfront Residences with Private Pools, live the Italian way.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$252,485
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 20
Vincitore Aqua Dimore – Resort-Inspired Living in the Heart of Dubai. Boutique Waterfront Residences with Private Pools, Smart Living & Guaranteed Returns  Prime Location – Dubai Science Park (Al Barsha South) Situated in a strategic lifestyle hub between Arjan, Al Barsha Sout…
Agency
Grupo Terranova Real Estate Ltd
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grupo Terranova Real Estate Ltd
Languages
English, Deutsch
Residence Louvre Residences, Abu Dhabi,UAE
Residence Louvre Residences, Abu Dhabi,UAE
Residence Louvre Residences, Abu Dhabi,UAE
Residence Louvre Residences, Abu Dhabi,UAE
Residence Louvre Residences, Abu Dhabi,UAE
Show all Residence Louvre Residences, Abu Dhabi,UAE
Residence Louvre Residences, Abu Dhabi,UAE
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$660,575
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 9
Area 4–1 156 m²
12 real estate properties 12
ABOUT LOUVRE RESIDENCE PROJECT. Louvre Residences is an ultra-luxury residential complex in the new Saadiyat Grove area on Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. The largest developer of UAE, Aldar Properties, in cooperation with the world-famous Louvre Abu D…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
4.2 – 80.2
399,673 – 783,208
Apartment 2 rooms
141.1 – 189.6
1,23M – 1,58M
Apartment 5 rooms
1 156.0
10,85M
Agency
Unique Homes Worldwide Properties
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
01.07.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
03.06.2025
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
20.05.2025
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Show all publications