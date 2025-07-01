Residential complex Penthouses in new Eden House Park Residence with a swimming pool and parks close to Jumeirah Beach, in the prestigious area of Al Wasl, Dubai

  1. Realting.com
  Penthouses in new Eden House Park Residence with a swimming pool and parks close to Jumeirah Beach, in the prestigious area of Al Wasl, Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
11
ID: 23265
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2416372
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 11/07/2025

Location

  Country
    United Arab Emirates
  State
    Dubai

About the complex

Eden House The Park is a place, where nature and urban lifestyle come together and create the unique atmosphere for living and recreation. This residential complex is located along picturesque Dubai Canal and sets a new standard of comfortable and refined lifestyle. Every detail is carefully thought out here so you can feel comfort, coziness and membership of the special community everyday. Eden House The Park offers the exceptional concept of the residential space, inspired by unity with nature and sense of community. The complex, surrounded by green parks and bloomy gardens, turns your life into pure bliss.

Eden House The Park is created for those, who appreciate tranquility and sophistication, but want to stay at the heart of it all at the same time. Spacious residences with floor-to-ceiling windows offer breathtaking views of the canal and the urban landscape. Spacious balconies and terraces allow to enjoy fresh air and nature without leaving home. For the most demanding people, there are luxury penthouses with huge terraces, which will become the ideal place for meetings with friends and family recreation.

The complex offers the unique range of amenities to supply all wants of the most sophisticated residents. You'll find several swimming pools, including kids' pools, cozy barbecue areas, modern fitness centers with panoramic views, a spa center with a sauna and a steam bath, as well as exclusive services for health and recreation here. There are spacious kids' play areas and special children's pools. And outdoors adventurers will appreciate jogging tracks, paddle courts and opportunities for yoga and pilates. One of the main features of the complex is its service level.

Amenities:

  • swimming pool
  • gym
  • kindergarten
  • kids' playground
  • spa
  • steam bath and sauna
  • a la carte service
  • parks and gardens

Completion - 1st quarter of 2027.

Payment plan 40/60

Features of the flats

Unfurnished, but kitchen appliances included

Location and nearby infrastructure

Al Wasl is considered to be one of the most prestigious areas in the city. Convenient access to the main highways of the city, such as Sheikh Zayed Road, makes getting around Dubai quick and comfortable. The way to Jumeirah beaches, including Kite Beach and Jumeirah Beach will take just a few minutes. You can enjoy azure waters of Arabian Gulf, snow-white sand and cozy beachfront cafes here. This area is ideal for families due to numerous high-class schools, kindergartens and medical facilities in close proximity. There are also a lot of green areas and parks in the area, making it the perfect choice for those, who appreciate tranquility and comfort coupled with urban lifestyle. Al Wasl is known for its cozy residential blocks, where you can find modern villas, townhouses and apartments, surrounded by greenery and ensuring high level of privacy. This area offers the excellent balance between urban dynamics and serenity, thanks to which it becomes the ideal place for living and recreation.

  • Galleria Mall Al Wasl - 5 minutes
  • City Walk, Jumeirah Beach - 8 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera - 10 minutes
  • Museum of the Future - 12 minutes
  • Downtown, Jumeirah Emirates Towers - 13 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 18 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 22 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

