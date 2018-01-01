  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Apartments with a home theater, in Paramount Tower residential complex with stores and wellness center, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

Apartments with a home theater, in Paramount Tower residential complex with stores and wellness center, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from
€266,800
;
5
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The project features magnificent views of the Burj neighborhood, as well as palm trees, islands and the iconic Burj Al Arab Hotel. The residential complex includes ground-floor retail and a hotel, as well as many branded amenities for guests and residents.

A wide selection of luxury apartments: studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments with balconies.

Facilities and equipment in the house

The complex also features cafes, restaurants, bars, cinema, rooftop terrace, wellness center, meeting and event spaces.

Equipped for comfort and creativity, the rooms feature an impressive home theater systems and access to the Paramount Pictures movie database.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The residential complex is located in the lively Burj area, where there are many world-class boutiques, restaurants and entertainment venues. Dubai International Financial Center, educational institutions, medical institutions, museums, art galleries, two metro stations are also nearby. Dubai International Airport is just 15 minutes drive away from the hotel.

New building location
Dubai, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Studio | Amber | Al Furjan
Dubai, UAE
from
€173,000
Apartment building 1BR | Palm Gateway | Nakheel
Dubai, UAE
from
€951,000
Apartment building 6BR | The Sanctuary | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from
€9,64M
Apartment building 2BR | The Regent Residence | Dubai
Dubai, UAE
from
€250,000
Apartment building 1BR | Mykonos | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
from
€283,000
You are viewing
Apartments with a home theater, in Paramount Tower residential complex with stores and wellness center, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€266,800
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Residential complex Viridis with water park, swimming pool, and sports fields, with the city views, DAMAC Hills, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Residential complex Viridis with water park, swimming pool, and sports fields, with the city views, DAMAC Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€98,000
Agency: TRANIO
The project has a water town with rides, a sports town, studios and apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. Payment plan: 14% - at the time of booking 7.5% - installment each month Facilities and equipment in the house The complex also has a water park, open-air cinema, butterfly garden, zoo farm, picnic park, dance studio, yoga studio, tennis and paddle tennis courts, and sports fields. Advantages The property in this project can be purchased both for personal residence and for renting out with a good income. Location and nearby infrastructure The complex has easy access to 4 highways, including Al Qudra Road. Travel time to main destinations: Dubai Outlet Mall - 15 minutes Dubai Investment Park - 25 minutes Al Maktoum International Airport - 35 minutes Business Bay - 35 minutes Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina - 40 minutes
Residential complex CREEK VISTAS HEIGHTS ot SOBHA REALTY - 2 Bed
Residential complex CREEK VISTAS HEIGHTS ot SOBHA REALTY - 2 Bed
Dubai, UAE
from
€597,985
Completion date: 2026
WELCOME TO THE PRIME HOTEL OF LIFE NONALEKO FROM THE DUBA — CREEK VISTAS HEIGHTS CENTER. Sobha Creek Vistas consists of two exquisite towers located near the lively center of Dubai, with high-quality finishes and unique charm, which has no equal. Enjoy a new level of luxury at the exclusive address. The height of modern life in 64 floors of world-class craftsmanship. Custom-made residences with windows at full height to maximize the all-encompassing view. Immerse yourself in an ultra-modern pool or work on tanning lines by the — pool. Be better thanks to a fully equipped gym that promises exceptional conditions designed to relieve day stress every day. Catch the pulse of a city where relaxation and pleasure are organically intertwined with magical moments in the Hartland community. The main characteristics of the object: - 2 bedroom - 3 bathrooms - Size: 1289 sq. Ft. - selected parking place - children's and adult pool - gym - children's playground  -investment opportunities Location: - 15 min to Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa - near the reserve Ras al-Khor  - two schools in Sobha Hartland
Apartment building 1BR | Azizi Grand | Offplan
Apartment building 1BR | Azizi Grand | Offplan
Dubai, UAE
from
€198,000
Completion date: 2024
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 1 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Sports City, known as Azizi Grand by Azizi Development Payment Pan; Down Payment – 10% During Construction – 30% On Handover – 60% Amenities & Facilities; 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 675 Sqft Dressing / Wardrobe Open Kitchen Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Swimming pool Barbeque area Gym 24×7 Security Dining & Retail outlet Restaurant & Cafe Kid’s play area Leisure & Park area Fitness centre Jogging, Running & Cycling track Shopping & Supermarket area Spa & Sauna room Green Surrounding Sports court Nearby Neighbourhood; Victory Heights – 0.6Km Dubai Production City – 1.5Km JVT – 1.9Km Midtown by Deyaar For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Realting.com
Go