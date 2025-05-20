Residential complex New Velor Residence with a swimming pool, a mini golf and a wellness center, Downtown Dubai, UAE

VELOR is an embodiment of sophistication in the heart of Dubai, in the prestigious area of Downtown, where lifestyle is defined by elegance, comfort and absolute attention to detail. The exclusive residential project rises among architectural and cultural sites of the megapolis, offering residences, every element of which is carefully thought out to meet high standards of true luxury. The building consists of 26 floors, and every apartment here is a masterpiece of modern design, equipped with advanced appliances, elegant built-in furniture and bathrooms in the style of the best spa resorts. Kitchens are fitted with top-notch appliances, making cooking not only convenient, but also aesthetically pleasing.

Velor project offers vibrant lifestyle, full of premium amenities, which cover all aspects of recreation, activities and everyday comfort. Residents can enjoy absolute security, amenities for wellness and active lifestyle, spaces for communication and family leisure, as well as possibilities to spend time in premium restaurants and boutiques. Every day here is a harmonious combination of urban dynamics with secluded atmosphere.

Amenities:

roof-top swimming pool

mini golf

wellness center, spa and sauna

yoga area

electric car charging stations

Completion - 4th quarter of 2027.

Payment plan: 60/40

Features of the flats

The kitchen is equipped.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Location in Downtown Dubai gives an access to all significant landmarks of the city - flagship Burj Khalifa, legendary Dubai Mall and dancing Dubai Fountain.