  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Dubai
  4. Residential complex Apartments in 101-storey skyscraper in Business Bay business district near metro, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex Apartments in 101-storey skyscraper in Business Bay business district near metro, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$642,102
18/05/2025
$642,102
17/05/2025
$639,731
16/05/2025
$640,159
14/05/2025
$645,315
13/05/2025
$638,433
11/05/2025
$637,057
10/05/2025
$639,186
09/05/2025
$633,994
08/05/2025
$631,689
07/05/2025
$633,865
14/04/2025
$631,019
13/04/2025
$631,390
12/04/2025
$633,747
11/04/2025
$648,066
10/04/2025
$650,707
09/04/2025
$653,982
08/04/2025
$653,573
06/04/2025
$653,955
05/04/2025
$647,998
04/04/2025
$656,660
;
18
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 14438
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2346735
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai
  • Metro
    Business Bay (~ 300 m)

About the complex

Apartments in one of the tallest buildings in the neighbourhood, minutes away from Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall.

Flats with panoramic views of Downtown Dubai, Business Bay and Dubai Water Canal.

With more than 40 on-site amenities and facilities, this is an ideal choice for short or long term rentals.

Advantageous instalment programme: equal payments of 1% per month, 26 of which are payable upon completion of the property

Location and nearby infrastructure

Business Bay is the neighbourhood of choice for young professionals and entrepreneurs as well as tourists. A major financial centre of the Middle East has become a popular tourist location at the same time.

The project is a 5-minute walk from the metro station and Bay Avenue Park. 4 minutes drive to Dubai Water Canal promenade, Downtown Dubai neighbourhood and Burj Khalifa Park. 10 minutes drive to Jumeirah Beach.

Business Bay - the third district by volume of transactions with new buildings in Dubai. The total value of property sold here in 2023 increased by 17%.

The median price per square metre in Business Bay in the studio segment increased by 27% to $7,415 in 2023.

An analysis of rental rates in the projects-analogues (Upside, SLS and Trillionaire Residences) allows to forecast income from renting out a studio at the level of $33 thousand per year - up to 10% ROI.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Sky Residences 3
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$435,613
Residential complex New Arista One Residence with a pool and a park close to a metro station, the airport and La Mer Beach, Al Satwa (Jumeirah Garden city), Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$518,436
Residential complex Skyrise
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$267,123
Residential complex New residence Maison with swimming pools close to the downtown, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$195,523
Residential complex New Primero Residences with a swimming pool and a co-working area, Jumeirah park, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$314,087
You are viewing
Residential complex Apartments in 101-storey skyscraper in Business Bay business district near metro, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$642,102
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Canal Crown 2 - Altitude
Residential complex Canal Crown 2 - Altitude
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$376,046
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 43
Apartments in the luxurious residential complex Canal Crown 2 - Altitude in the Business Bay area! The windows offer panoramic views of the Dubai Canal and Burj Khalifa! Exclusive places for recreation and entertainment! Guaranteed income from investments! We will select housing with a favor…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex The Bay Residence
Residential complex The Bay Residence
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$211,835
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 13
Apartment in the elite project The Bay Residence on the coast of Yas Island! Perfect for life, investment and alend! Yet of 5.9 % in $! Let's provide the investor catalog! Exciting view of the sea and the opportunity to walk along the coast! convenience: landscape pools for adults and chil…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Apartment building Muraba Residences
Apartment building Muraba Residences
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,49M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 10
Area 181 m²
1 real estate object 1
Have you been interested in investments for a long time? Invest immediately with a guarantee of profitability in UAE real estate! - Guaranteed rental income on average 11%. - Favorable tax climate 0% for ownership and rental. - Protection of investors by the supervisory authorities of RER…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
02.10.2024
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
Show all publications