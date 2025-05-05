Residential complex Apartments in 101-storey skyscraper in Business Bay business district near metro, Dubai, UAE

Apartments in one of the tallest buildings in the neighbourhood, minutes away from Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall.

Flats with panoramic views of Downtown Dubai, Business Bay and Dubai Water Canal.

With more than 40 on-site amenities and facilities, this is an ideal choice for short or long term rentals.

Advantageous instalment programme: equal payments of 1% per month, 26 of which are payable upon completion of the property

Location and nearby infrastructure

Business Bay is the neighbourhood of choice for young professionals and entrepreneurs as well as tourists. A major financial centre of the Middle East has become a popular tourist location at the same time.

The project is a 5-minute walk from the metro station and Bay Avenue Park. 4 minutes drive to Dubai Water Canal promenade, Downtown Dubai neighbourhood and Burj Khalifa Park. 10 minutes drive to Jumeirah Beach.

Business Bay - the third district by volume of transactions with new buildings in Dubai. The total value of property sold here in 2023 increased by 17%.

The median price per square metre in Business Bay in the studio segment increased by 27% to $7,415 in 2023.

An analysis of rental rates in the projects-analogues (Upside, SLS and Trillionaire Residences) allows to forecast income from renting out a studio at the level of $33 thousand per year - up to 10% ROI.