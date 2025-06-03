Residential complex Luxurious penthouses in one of the tallest skyscrapers DNWT Residences, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

DWTN Residences is a new residential project, which is one of the tallest residential buildings in the city. Situated between Sheikh Zayed Road, Downtown Dubai and Business Bay, the project offers incredible views of the Burj Khalifa and the waters of the Persian Gulf, and also provides easy access to all major attractions and business centers. Apartments with 1–3 bedrooms, duplexes and penthouses are available for purchase. The complex has more than 7,000 m² of infrastructure, including six unique spaces, each of which is an independent ecosystem created for different rhythms of life.

House of Commons is the foundation of an exceptional lifestyle: an elegant two-story lobby, valet parking, 24-hour concierge, cozy lounge area and café create an impressive first impression of the complex.

House of Heirs is a space where special attention is paid to family and future generations: here you will find a family pool and children's area, an indoor playground, a barbecue area and a winter kitchen, a family lounge and a green lawn for events — everything for warm memories and happy moments.

House of Wellness is an oasis of health and balance: yoga and meditation studios, steam rooms and saunas, a Jacuzzi, a fitness room and a Zen garden with a pool help to restore strength.

Maison Amis is the art of sophisticated gatherings: a private dining room, a cigar lounge, a golf simulator and a private cinema — the perfect space for friendly communication and relaxation in style.

Sky Club & Park — when business meets inspiration: work spaces include a modern business center, podcast studio, library, conference room and private offices — everything for productivity and professional growth.

Cloud Nine — the height of luxury: a panoramic observation deck, infinity pool and exquisite restaurant under the clouds create an atmosphere of absolute perfection.

Location and nearby infrastructure

A new level of cultural and urban fabric is developing around the residence: first-class gastronomic establishments, contemporary art galleries, boutiques and business hubs.