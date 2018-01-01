J One Tower B

Apartments in a unique residential complex J One on the banks of the Dubai Canal! With stunning views of the Burj Khalifa! Installment plan without interest after receiving the keys! Furnished kitchen and household appliances! Perfect for living and investment!
Facilities: swimming pool, gym, children's playground, children's pool, green spaces, barbecue area, game room, yoga studio, cafes and restaurants, cinema, co-working space, air conditioning, conference room, security and video surveillance, parking space, park, garden , sauna and steam room, SPA area, sports grounds, dry cleaning.
Area: Business Bay
Location:
5–15 minutes - Dubai International Airport, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa
20–35 minutes - Dubai Marina
Payment Plan:
40% - at the construction stage
20% - upon completion
40% - within 24 months after completion
