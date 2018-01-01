  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. J One Tower B

J One Tower B

Dubai, UAE
from
€1,15M
;
14
Leave a request
Call
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Apartments in a unique residential complex J One on the banks of the Dubai Canal! With stunning views of the Burj Khalifa! Installment plan without interest after receiving the keys! Furnished kitchen and household appliances! Perfect for living and investment!

Facilities: swimming pool, gym, children's playground, children's pool, green spaces, barbecue area, game room, yoga studio, cafes and restaurants, cinema, co-working space, air conditioning, conference room, security and video surveillance, parking space, park, garden , sauna and steam room, SPA area, sports grounds, dry cleaning.

Area: Business Bay

Location:
5–15 minutes - Dubai International Airport, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa
20–35 minutes - Dubai Marina

Payment Plan:
40% - at the construction stage
20% - upon completion
40% - within 24 months after completion

Write or call, we will consult for free! We will provide an investor catalog!

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
18
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building 1BR | Golf Avenue | Neighbourhood
Dubai, UAE
from
€228,000
Residential complex FIVE LUX — high-rise residence by FIVE Holding with a hotel, restaurants and swimming pools on the first sea line in JBR, Dubai
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,19M
Apartment building Studio | Samana Skyros | Arjan
Dubai, UAE
from
€184,000
Residential complex Mykonos
Dubai, UAE
from
€189,061
Residential complex New high-rise residence One River Point with swimming pools on the canal front, close to Burj Khalifa, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€736,614
You are viewing
J One Tower B
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,15M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Call
Other complexes
Apartment building 4BR | Orla | Prime Location
Apartment building 4BR | Orla | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from
€10,72M
The year of construction 2026
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 4 bedroom apartment, located in Palm Jumeirah, known as Orla by Omniyat Amenities & Facilities; 4 Bedroom 5 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 6,309 Sqft Maid room Powder room Prep Kitchen Media room Private Pool Foyer Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception Swimming pool Barbeque area Gym Dining & Retail outlet Kid’s play area Leisure & Park area Restaurant & Cafe Basketball & Tennis court Cycling, Jogging & Running track Outdoor sitting area School Fitness centre Spa & Sauna room Beach access Garden Location Nearby; Sheikh Zayed Road – 10 mins Dubai Marina – 15 min Ain Dubai – 15 mins Burj Khalifa – 20 mins Mall Of Emirates – 20 mins Dubai International Airport – 25 mins For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Agency
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence Mykonos Signature with swimming pools and a green area close to the places of interest, Al Barsha, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Mykonos Signature with swimming pools and a green area close to the places of interest, Al Barsha, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€153,606
We offer apartments with private swimming pools. The residence features a green area, a gym, a steam bath, a jacuzzi, a barbecue area, a waterfall, a parking, an outdoor cinema, swimming pools for children and adults, a kids' playground, an entertainment center. Completion - October, 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to Sheikh Zayed Road, schools, medical centers and places of interest. Miracle Garden - 5 minutes drive Mall of the Emirates - 5 minutes drive Burj Khalifa - 10 minutes drive
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Apartment building Damac Bay by Cavalli
Apartment building Damac Bay by Cavalli
Dubai, UAE
from
€805,838
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 40
Damac Bay by Cavalli – ultra-luxurious project from the famous developer Damac Properties. This promising residential complex, which is already becoming a cult today, is a new embodiment of luxury, located in the coastal premium community. Apartment with repair and kitchen furniture with 1 bedroom, kitchen, living room and two bathrooms. Located on the 16th floor with sea views. Area 67sq.m PLAN PAYMENTS 80/20 Initial installment: 1 253 000 aid ( 343 287 $ )                           4% DLD: 128,000 ( 35,068 $ )                   2% commission: 64,000 ( 17 534 $ ) further interest-free installment before key collection   Impressive architecture – a special advantage of the residential complex. Wave-shaped towers from 30 to 40 floors, located on the very shore of the harbor, are connected by an elegant high-rise podium, from where the most exciting and incredible views open. Each residence – concentration of comfort, amenities and privileges. The unique design, designed in accordance with the preferences of modern man, complements the unrivaled luxurious atmosphere. Residents can enjoy first-class amenities: Tall tropical lagoons with pools and palm trees. Unlimited access to a private beach. Wellness club with sauna. Built-in family area with barbecue area. 24-hour concierge service. Buyers of exclusive residences at Damac Bay receive one of the most iconic addresses in Dubai. Stunning Dubai Harbor, located at the intersection of Palm Jumeirah and Bluewaters. The community has a developed road network, pedestrian zones and bicycle paths. In the immediate vicinity of the residential complex, a cruise terminal accepting over 2.5 million passengers annually. The developer also presented ambitious plans for the development of the territory: the best restaurants and cafes, shopping centers, and social infrastructure facilities will be located here. As a true embodiment of luxury, Damac Bay offers investors the most comfortable living conditions and a wide selection of apartments for a stable income. Become a luxury property in Dubai by buying apartments in Damac Bay by Cavalli.  
Agency
DOM REAL ESTATE
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go