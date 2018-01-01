  1. Realting.com
Dubai, UAE
from
€382,332
;
9
About the complex

Location - Business Bay, Dubai

End of construction - III 2024

Trillionaire Residences — is a premium complex of 25 floors, offers residences with 1-2 bedrooms, studios and shopping facilities. This residential complex will be located right on the waterfront of the Dubai Canal. From the windows will open a stunning view of the Dubai Water Canal, and on the other hand — on the Burj-Khalifa and other magnificent tall buildings.

 

Availability 

Dubai Marina - 17 min

Palm Jumeirah - 23 min

Burj Khalifa - 8 min 

Dubai Mall - 5 min

Jumeirah Beach-10 min

Dubai International Airport DXB - 23 min

 

Infrastructure:

  • Spacious parking
  • Barbecue areas
  • Public hall
  • Bicycle tracks
  • Fitness club
  • Gardens & parks
  • Green spaces
  • Treadmills
  • Children's playground
  • Children's pool
  • Multifunctional hall
  • Outdoor and indoor sports
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Outdoor recreation area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Retail trade
  • Supermarket
  • Spa & sauna
  • Tennis courts
  • Yoga & meditation

 

Available objects:

studios - from 44m2 - from 409,000$

apartments with 1 bedroom - from 55.8 m2 - from 490,500$

apartments with 2 bedrooms - from 113 m2- from 811,500$


 

Payment payment plan:

20% + 4% DLD (tax) - down payment

50% during construction

30% - upon completion of the project

 

Bonuses from the developer at the initial installment:

from 40% - 15% discount%

from 70% - 18% discount%

100% - 20% discount%

 

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • Parking
  • Elevator
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Business class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
25
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Apartment price, EUR
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 45.1 – 68.7
Price per m², EUR 8,217 – 8,651
Apartment price, EUR 382,332 – 594,345
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 113.0
Price per m², EUR 6,712
Apartment price, EUR 758,495
New building location
