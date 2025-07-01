Apartment in a new building Apartments in 110 Storey Downtown Residences Tower in Business Bay

  1. Realting.com
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
from
$937,074
;
42
ID: 27682
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai
  • City
    Business Bay
  • Metro
    Business Bay (~ 500 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2029
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    100

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

About the complex

Apartments in 110 Storey Downtown Residences Tower in Business Bay with Flexible Payment Plan

DWTN Residences are strategically positioned within the golden triangle of Sheikh Zayed Road, Downtown Dubai, and Business Bay. This architectural marvel offers breathtaking views of Downtown Dubai and the iconic Burj Khalifa, complemented by stunning vistas of the Arabian Gulf and the renowned Sheikh Zayed Road. Just steps away, discover world-class restaurants helmed by celebrated chefs, boutique galleries showcasing contemporary art, and luxury retail venues offering the latest globally.

DWTN Residences stands among the top 10 tallest residential projects in Dubai, reaching a height of 445 meters. Drawing design inspiration from the city's dynamic energy, this architectural marvel redefines luxury vertical living through sophisticated lifestyle offerings and unparalleled views of the iconic Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, and the Arabian Gulf.

DWTN Residences contains 110 spectacular floors, 432 exclusive residences, 76 duplexes, 13 penthouses, and 1 royal palace with an impressive 75,000 sq ft of social amenities. The nearby metro station provides seamless public transportation, while dedicated valet parking ensures effortless arrivals and departures. The apartments for sale in Business Bay Dubai are 2 minutes away from Sheikh Zayed Road, 3 minutes from Business Bay Metro Station, 5 minutes from Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa, 10 minutes from Jumeirah Beach Coast, and 15 minutes from Dubai International Airport.

DWTN Residences offer luxury amenities and social hubs for residents, such as a grand entrance, valet and concierge services, a double-height lobby with brasserie and café, a lobby lounge, and a social gathering area. Exceptional facilities include a family and kids’ pool, family lounge with seamless indoor spaces, winter kitchen and barbecue station, indoor kids' play area, Montessori corner, treatment rooms for recovery and rejuvenation, yoga and meditation studios, steam and sauna with Jacuzzi, zen pool and garden for contemplative aquatic immersion, and a gym with personalized training options.

Exclusive social spaces include a lounge and social clubhouse with communal seating, cigar lounge, golf simulator for enthusiasts and casual enjoyment, tea patio and garden with panoramic views, chef’s kitchen and private dining for curated culinary experiences, and a cinema room featuring a premium audiovisual experience. Business facilities include a business centre with state-of-the-art technology, private executive offices for ultimate comfort, a podcast studio with professional acoustic treatment, and the library and book club offering literary refuge and intellectual stimulation. Conference rooms feature smart presentation technologies. Last but not least, a spectacular infinity pool on the 91st floor merges seamlessly with the sky, offering breathtaking views of Burj Khalifa.

DWTN Residences offer a 50/50 Payment plan and an estimated handover time in Q4 2029, so take your early seats and don't miss out on buying a luxury unit in Dubai's top 10 skyscraper.


DXB-00257

Location on the map

Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

Back
