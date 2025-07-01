Apartment in a new building Installment Flats in a High-Rise Tower in Dubai Business Bay

Luxurious City-View Flats in a High-Rise Tower in Business Bay Dubai

The 1 to 4-bedroom flats are situated in the most prestigious project in Business Bay, Dubai. This 122-storey tower with bright golden blends the traditional Emirates charm with contemporary amenities.

The flats for sale in Business Bay, Dubai are located within a 5-minute drive from the canal, a 10-minute drive from the health center, Dubai Downtown, and Mall of Dubai; a 15-minute drive from Dubai Opera and the international school, a 20-minute drive from Palm Jumeirah Island and Jumeirah Beach, and 25-minute drive from Dubai International Airport.

The project offers easy access to the landmarks, business centers, and entertainment centers in Dubai. The tower is surrounded by roof gardens, running trails, and top-notch fitness centers. The project orders a security and concierge service along with parking spaces. What's more, the tower includes a SPA, sauna, yoga and meditation areas, and other sports grounds. The project has a lush green rainforest (447 meters in size). In addition, it is home to the highest infinity pool in the world (431 meters long). What's more, the 439-meter-long restaurant introduces a new standard in fine-eating culture.

The high-quality materials, such as the Candy-branded appliances, guarantee a comfortable living environment. The penthouses boast Arabic, Chinese, Greek, and French-style designs.

The 1-storey flats include an open-plan kitchen, dining, and living spaces. They have an en-suite bathroom along with a bathroom and laundry section. The flats with 3 and 4 bedrooms have a maid's room.

The 2-storey flats feature a kitchen, living room, bedrooms, maid's room, laundry room, jacuzzi, and swimming pool downstairs. Upstairs, there are the bedrooms, bathroom, living room, and workspace.

This prestigious project is the second-highest tower in the world after Burj Khalifa. Its glass railings enable a premium lifestyle. Call us to benefit from the advantages it offers.

DXB-00114